Commonwealth Baton Relay bearer excited to represent Derbyshire

Ian Sharpe is just one of seven people who have been selected to carry the baton as it passes through Buxton on Monday ahead of the Commonwealth Games starting on July 28.

He said: “To think I will be carrying the baton is amazing, and once in a lifetime and it’s something I’m really excited to do.”

The 48-year-old was a volunteer at the 2012 Olympics in London and put his name down to help out in Birmingham for the Games.

He was unable to take the three weeks off work so had to decline the position.

However, during his interview for the volunteer role he was asked what he did in his spare time and said he had raised more than £40,000 for charity since 2005.

He said: “That must have stuck with the organisers and out of the blue I was sent a letter asking if I would like to represent my home county of Derbyshire and carry the baton when it comes through Buxton.

"I couldn’t believe it, I still can’t. I feel very honoured and privileged to be asked.”

Ian started fundraising after his mother-in-law passed away from cancer and since then he has put on events, bake sales and charity events with work colleagues and friends taking his donations to over £40,000.

The Relay is set to arrive at Buxton's Pavilion Gardens at around 6.20pm and the Baton will be carried on a route through the Gardens by seven Batonbearers who have been chosen because of the work they do to inspire change in their local communities.

It will finish at the Bandstand at around 6.40pm where there will be a short celebration including speeches and an operatic performance from the Buxton International Festival.

The route itself will be taped off but those wanting to watch can stand anywhere else in the Gardens

Ian, from Codnor, is one of seven people in the county who has been selected but The Advertiser does not know the names of the others taking part.