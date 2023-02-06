Check out these 6 top romantic spots to visit in the Peak District this Valentine’s Day

2 . Best romantic walk: Try out the Lover’s Walks in Matlock Bath

Things to do in the Peak District for couples don’t get more romantic than an amble along the endearingly named Lovers’ Walks in Matlock Bath. The footpaths follow the river before meandering through woodland and climbing up and over the cliffs. People often ask ‘How long is Lovers’ Walk in Matlock Bath?’. Well, they’re not that long! The paths are approximately 0.75 miles in total, and are reached by bridge across the river. On the opposite bank is Derwent Gardens, a formal park with water gardens, grottoes and alcoves. The gardens are a good vantage point for watching the Matlock Bath Illuminations each Saturday and Sunday evening in September and October. Snuggle up warm and enjoy them together. If you want to try a walk to get the adrenalin going, while you’re in Matlock Bath, head for Giddy Edge, truly one of the scariest footpaths you’ll find in England. Around 90 metres high, the narrow path has a sheer drop down the cliff face to the ground below. Not one for the faint of heart!

Photo: Simon Annable