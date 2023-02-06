Check out these 6 top romantic spots to visit in the Peak District this Valentine’s Day

It’s well known that the Peak District national park is one of the UK’s most stunning locations, with everything from wondrous limestone caverns to rambling historic buildings - but which are the most romantic spots, ideal for getting into the mood of love?
Peak Cottages’ team of travel experts have revealed the top romantic things to do for couples - whether you are a pair of history buffs, or keen for an outdoor adventure.
1. Best for adventurous couples: Explore Winnats Pass
West of Castleton, Winnats Pass is a collapsed limestone cavern which offers one of the most dramatic landscapes in the Peak District, thanks to its steep valley-like structure. Most people drive through the landscape along the admittedly very scenic road, but adventurous couples will love the thrill of hiking along the two ridges that surround the pass.
The trail begins in Castleton and involves steep sections at the beginning and end, the latter of which involves a rope to help you descend safely! Sheer drops and far-reaching views get pulses going, not to mention the climb! You’ll feel a huge sense of achievement when you summit Mam Tor and snap some fantastic shots to share with your friends.
Photo: Daniel_Kay
2. Best romantic walk: Try out the Lover’s Walks in Matlock Bath
Things to do in the Peak District for couples don’t get more romantic than an amble along the endearingly named Lovers’ Walks in Matlock Bath. The footpaths follow the river before meandering through woodland and climbing up and over the cliffs. People often ask ‘How long is Lovers’ Walk in Matlock Bath?’. Well, they’re not that long! The paths are approximately 0.75 miles in total, and are reached by bridge across the river.
On the opposite bank is Derwent Gardens, a formal park with water gardens, grottoes and alcoves. The gardens are a good vantage point for watching the Matlock Bath Illuminations each Saturday and Sunday evening in September and October. Snuggle up warm and enjoy them together.
If you want to try a walk to get the adrenalin going, while you’re in Matlock Bath, head for Giddy Edge, truly one of the scariest footpaths you’ll find in England. Around 90 metres high, the narrow path has a sheer drop down the cliff face to the ground below. Not one for the faint of heart!
Photo: Simon Annable
3. Best for the history buffs: Visit Arkwright’s Cromford Mills
It may not be the most romantic place to spring to mind when you’re looking for days out in Derbyshire for couples, but Cromford Mills is a fascinating piece of textile-industry history, packed with information shared via immersive displays and tours – the perfect intellectual bonding activity!
Built by Sir Richard Arkwright in 1771, it was the first water-powered cotton spinning mill in the world. With the help of CGI, you can see the man himself as he tells the tale of how, from humble beginnings, he developed the mill which went on to play a part in starting the Industrial Revolution. How’s that for an interesting day out in the Peak District?
Photo: Simon Annable
4. Best for the foodies: Try out a local brewery
After days of adventure and romance exploring the fantastic Peak District, it only makes sense to end huddled up in a warm environment with a good brew.
Spend your evening drinking and watching the sky turn from the dusky pink of sunset to star-speckled night at Wincle Brewery, a local brewery in a beautiful location - they offer tour days and even have their own annual festival. Another great place to head to for a beer would be Thornbridge Brewery who offer regular tours and have a taproom where guests can try their tasty brews.
Whichever brewery you head to (and there are some top choices in the Peak District!) ensure you pick out a bottle or two to take home as the ideal drinkable souvenir.
Photo: Raffaele Conti RC88 - stock.adob