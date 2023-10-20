A pub in the High Peak has also gone all out to get into the Halloween party mood and needs to be seen to believed.
The Hanging Gate in Chapel-en-le-Frith is famed for it’s fabulous seasonal decorations and here’s a look at this year’s offering.
1. Resting witch face
Resting witch face at the Hanging Gate. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick
2. Spook-tacular
The Hanging Gate looks spooktacular. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick
3. Till death do us part
Till death us part for these skeletons. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick
4. Life’s a witch, and then you fly
Life’s a witch, and then you fly. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick