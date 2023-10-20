News you can trust since 1852
Halloween at the Hanging Gate. Photo Jason ChadwickHalloween at the Hanging Gate. Photo Jason Chadwick
Halloween at the Hanging Gate. Photo Jason Chadwick

Check out High Peak’s spookiest pub this Halloween

A pub in the High Peak has also gone all out to get into the Halloween party mood and needs to be seen to believed.
By Lucy Ball
Published 20th Oct 2023, 15:36 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 15:37 BST

The Hanging Gate in Chapel-en-le-Frith is famed for it’s fabulous seasonal decorations and here’s a look at this year’s offering.

Resting witch face at the Hanging Gate. Photo Jason Chadwick

1. Resting witch face

Resting witch face at the Hanging Gate. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick

The Hanging Gate looks spooktacular. Photo Jason Chadwick

2. Spook-tacular

The Hanging Gate looks spooktacular. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick

Till death us part for these skeletons. Photo Jason Chadwick

3. Till death do us part

Till death us part for these skeletons. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick

Life’s a witch, and then you fly. Photo Jason Chadwick

4. Life’s a witch, and then you fly

Life’s a witch, and then you fly. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick

