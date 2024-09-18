Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chatsworth has unveiled its Christmas theme which is based on an exclusive story written by a former children’s laureate who was inspired by the stately home’s history.

‘Henry and the Lion’s Christmas Feast’ is an enchanting story by multi award-winning author Joseph Coelho whose imagination was fired by the life and work of Henry Cavendish, the eminent 18th century scientist and grandson of the second Duke of Devonshire.

The book tells the tale of young Henry and his accomplice, a little lion, inspired by the giant stone statues in the Sculpture Gallery at Chatsworth, as they go on a quest to find a festive feast and the adventures they encounter along the way. Chatsworth House and garden will be transformed into a magical adventure where visitors can follow in the footsteps of the story’s protagonists, with scenery and decorations incorporating the book’s illustrations, created by award-winning illustrator Vivien Mildenberger.

Visitors of all ages will be able to spot the characters as they journey through the house, with a menace of mischievous mice hiding along the route, carrying food to the feast. Guests are also invited to hunt for the little lion himself as they make their own way to the banquet, laid out in the Great Dining Room.

A new digital projection show will light up the exterior of Chatsworth House this year (photo: India Hobson)

Pop up theatres, which have been crafted in partnership with London’s oldest toymakers, Benjamin Pollock’s Toyshop, will bring the story’s illustrations to life, with a special example in the Great Chamber allowing visitors to step inside the story and see things from the lion’s point of view.

By drawing on the life and scientific experiments of Henry, often referred to as the man who weighed the world, the story aims to inspire visitors to question their surroundings and see things from a new perspective. Instruments from Henry’s famous experiments, which form part of the Devonshire Collections, will also be on display.

The celebration continues outdoors where an illuminated light trail will embrace some of Chatsworth’s best-loved garden landmarks. Following the popularity of last year’s giant animated projection on the house, Derbyshire-based digital artists Illuminos have again been commissioned to create a brand new projection for 2024, which will bring the characters from the book to life.

Susie Stokoe, head of textiles at Chatsworth, commented: “We’re thrilled to have worked with Joseph Coelho for this year’s Christmas experience, creating a magical new festive story that celebrates Chatsworth’s history and collection.

Chatsworth House's great dining room will form part of the festive trail as visitors hunt for the little lion (photo: Matt Swift)

“2024 is a year of celebrating childhood at Chatsworth and we’ve been encouraging visitors to look at things from different perspectives. Our Christmas experience this year continues that theme, from taking on the view of the brave little lion to the visionary thinking of Henry Cavendish.

“We can’t wait for our visitors to immerse themselves in this exciting story of friendship, discovery and feasting, and see Chatsworth in a new festive light!”

Joseph Coelho, author of ‘Henry and the Lion’s Christmas Feast’ said: “It was such a wonderful challenge to be invited to write a new book that would inspire the Christmas decorations at Chatsworth this year.

“I was really captivated by the life of Henry Cavendish and his amazing scientific experiments, and I got great ideas from visiting the house and grounds, especially going through the Sculpture Gallery when I saw the two great lions. I thought how interesting it would be to put the Chatsworth lion and Henry Cavendish face to face and give them a little adventure together.

“I hope that visitors come to Chatsworth and, seeing the decorations, are inspired by all the Christmassy mischief that Henry and the lion get up to and leave with that excited bubbly feeling you get when you know that Christmas is around the corner.”

Christmas at Chatsworth takes place from November 9, 2024 to January 5 2025, and tickets must be booked in advance. Tickets provide admission to the house, garden, farmyard and playground, as well as parking.

A programme of festive events is taking place throughout the season, including Storytime with Father Christmas at the Farmyard from December 6-23, where younger visitors can enjoy the story of Henry and the Lion.

Chatsworth’s annual Christmas market also returns from November 9 to December 1, with more than 100 exhibitors offering festive-themed gifts, foods and drink. Chatsworth’s Orangery and Stables shops will be open all season, with Christmas gifts, homewares and clothing made by the region’s finest sustainable producers, designers and craftspeople.

More information about the Christmas experience, other festive events and ticket details can be found online at www.chatsworth.org/events/christmas

Every penny generated by ticket sales and membership goes directly to the Chatsworth House Trust charity, which is dedicated to looking after the house, collections, garden, and parkland, for everyone.