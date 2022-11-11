This year’s seasonal display opened to the public on Saturday, November 5 and coincides with the start of the popular outdoor Christmas market.

Norse god Loki will delight and surprise visitors with stories, music and magic tricks in spectacularly decorated rooms.

Giant Finnish Himmeli decorations hang in the Green Satin Room with almost 4,000 paper straws used to create this striking installation. These delicate geometric structures pre-date the tradition of the Christmas tree and have been popular in Nordic countries for centuries.

Pine trees in the Sculpture Gallery and a wall of ice laced with intricate carvings of oak trees and woodland creatures in the Oak Room add to the magic.

Jonathan Fish, head of marketing at Chatsworth, said: “The house this year is really quite special. We are really excited to see what our visitors think.”

Children will have the opportunity to follow a trail from the house out to the garden in the guise of Loki, following the clues to explore the Nordic-inspired lights.

For the first time, the historic Maze in the grounds of Chatsworth will be lit with wands of light and filled with festive music.

There’s plenty of activities for families to enjoy at Chatsworth including Nordic print making and willow weaving.

Deep Midwinter: A Nordic Christmas at Chatsworth runs from November 5 to January 8. Visitors can stock up on gifts and treats at Chatsworth Christmas Market until January 8, 2023.

Tickets for Christmas at Chatsworth are priced at £29.50 for adults, £18 for children, and £78 for a family (two adults and up to three children), and include access to the house, garden and farmyard, as well as car parking and access to the Christmas market between 5-23 November. Advanced booking via the website www.chatsworth.org is required.

1. Festive art Striking decorations are on show throughout the house. Photo: Brian Eyre

2. Fruitful labour A worker puts the finishing touches to the table decoration in the Great Dining Room. Photo: Brian Eyre

3. House-warming gift A handmade gingerbread house sits on the piano in the Ante Library, adding the aroma of ginger and spices to the immersive experience. Photo: Brian Eyre

4. A Nordic Christmas at Chatsworth 2022. Loki - Norse God of Mischief. Shape-shifting Norse god Loki pipes in Christmas at Chatsworth. Photo: Brian Eyre