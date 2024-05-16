Chatsworth International Horse Trials are cancelled after heavy rain sparks safety fears

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Horse trials at Chatsworth have been cancelled this weekend amid safety concerns due to heavy rain.

A statement on Chatsworth’s website says: “We are devastated that due to the last 12 hours of heavy rain on site, under instructions from the BE and FEI officials, we have been forced to cancel the 2024 Chatsworth International Horse Trials.

“We are sorry for the disappointment and inconvenience this will cause. Our team has worked incredibly hard to organise the event, however the decision has been taken to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our athletes, visitors and horses, which is our number one priority.

