Angela Sheard, textiles co-ordinator, checks and arranges the final details on the exhibits.

Chatsworth House launches exhibition of fashion inspired by Duchess Deborah and designed by ERDEM whose clients include Kate Middleton and Michelle Obama

By Gay Bolton
Published 20th Jun 2024, 11:43 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2024, 13:55 BST
An exhibition of the latest fashion collection by a leading British designer – inspired by Duchess Deborah and the textiles at Chatsworth House – will open at the stately home in Derbyshire this weekend.

London-based fashion house ERDEM showcases its spring/summer 2024 collection in the exhibition titled Imaginary Conversations which launches on Saturday, June 22. Company founder Erdem Moralioglu’s clients include Kate Middleton, Michelle Obama and Alexa Cheung and his designs have been worn by Keira Knightley, Claudia Schiffer and Thandie Newton.

Erdem and his team were given access to Chatsworth’s extensive archives during the research and development process of their work.

Lady Burlington said: “Chatsworth’s fashion archive is perhaps a lesser-known part of the collection, but seeing Duchess Deborah’s clothing inspire this new body of work by Erdem, and being able to bring these pieces back to Chatsworth with the original source material has been an incredibly rewarding process. Debo loved clothes and creativity and I hope she would be quietly pleased to see all these things she enjoyed inspire Erdem and fuel his work.”

Imaginary Conversations runs until October 20, 2024.

Susie Stokoe, textiles and seasonal programme curator at Chatsworth House, puts the final touches to the exhibits.

1. Imaginary Conversations exhibition at Chatsworth House

Susie Stokoe, textiles and seasonal programme curator at Chatsworth House, puts the final touches to the exhibits.

Pure white dresses displayed in all their glory.

2. Imaginary Conversations exhibition at Chatsworth House

Pure white dresses displayed in all their glory.

Elaborately jewelled bodice and skirt.

3. Imaginary Conversations exhibition at Chatsworth House

Elaborately jewelled bodice and skirt.

Erdem's collection reflects the rich tapestries at Chatsworth.

4. Imaginary Conversations exhibition at Chatsworth

Erdem's collection reflects the rich tapestries at Chatsworth.

