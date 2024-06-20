London-based fashion house ERDEM showcases its spring/summer 2024 collection in the exhibition titled Imaginary Conversations which launches on Saturday, June 22. Company founder Erdem Moralioglu’s clients include Kate Middleton , Michelle Obama and Alexa Cheung and his designs have been worn by Keira Knightley, Claudia Schiffer and Thandie Newton.

Lady Burlington said: “Chatsworth’s fashion archive is perhaps a lesser-known part of the collection, but seeing Duchess Deborah’s clothing inspire this new body of work by Erdem, and being able to bring these pieces back to Chatsworth with the original source material has been an incredibly rewarding process. Debo loved clothes and creativity and I hope she would be quietly pleased to see all these things she enjoyed inspire Erdem and fuel his work.”