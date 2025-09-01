Chatsworth Country Fair 2025: 20 photos show 3 action-packed days at one of England's most spectacular annual outdoor events

By Julia Rodgerson
Published 1st Sep 2025, 13:57 BST
Crowds flocked to one of England's most spectacular annual outdoor events.

Chatsworth Country Fair held in the 1000-acre parkland surrounding Chatsworth House saw tens of thousands of visitors from all over the country enjoy a memorable family day out.

The event saw three action-packed days of thrilling Grand Ring entertainment, inspirational cookery masterclasses, food, shopping and plenty of have-a-go activities, including a vintage fun fair, children's climbing wall, bungee trampoline and much more.

Vinnie Brookes aged 3 from Nottinghamshire with his dog Darci aged 12, relaxing in their cart at Chatsworth 'Country Fair 2025. By Marisa Cashill. 30th August, 2025.

1. Chatsworth Country Fair 2025

Vinnie Brookes aged 3 from Nottinghamshire with his dog Darci aged 12, relaxing in their cart at Chatsworth 'Country Fair 2025. By Marisa Cashill. 30th August, 2025. Photo: Marisa Cashill

Bolddog FMX Freestyle Motorcross Stunt Team in the grand arena. By Marisa Cashill 30th August, 2025

2. Chatsworth Country Fair 2025

Bolddog FMX Freestyle Motorcross Stunt Team in the grand arena. By Marisa Cashill 30th August, 2025 Photo: Marisa Cashill

Sword battle during the Jousting performance in the grand arena by Knights of Middle England Jousting. By Marisa Cashill. August 30th 2025.

3. Chatsworth Country Fair 2025

Sword battle during the Jousting performance in the grand arena by Knights of Middle England Jousting. By Marisa Cashill. August 30th 2025. Photo: Marisa Cashill

Jousting performance in the grand arena by Knights of Middle England Jousting. By Marisa Cashill. August 30th 2025.

4. Chatsworth Country Fair 2025

Jousting performance in the grand arena by Knights of Middle England Jousting. By Marisa Cashill. August 30th 2025. Photo: Marisa Cashill

