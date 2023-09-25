Charity Santa-themed 5k run returns to Buxton
The Jingle Bell Jog – organised by Blythe House Hospicecare and Helen’s Trust – is set to take place at the Pavilion Gardens in Buxton on Sunday December, 3.
Since it launched in 2018, the annual Jingle Bell Jog has raised over £100,000 to fund free of charge hospice services for patients and their families, as close to, or in, the comfort of their own home across the High Peak and wider North Derbyshire.
Early bird entry is now open until October, 31 and participants can sign up to take part for just £10 per person.
Rachael Gee, fundraising and events coordinator at the hospice, organises the event.
She said: “The Jingle Bell Jog really resonates with me as the official start of the countdown to Christmas.
“Every year we look forward to welcoming hundreds of people dressed in their Santa finery to have a fantastic, festive time, but most importantly to raise much-needed funds for a charity that means so much to so many.”
The registration fee includes a Santa suit, beard and belt and Rachael says many people choose to customise these to really make the most of the celebrations and add to their memories.
There is also a 700m fun run race around the Pavilion Gardens for children and younger people to get involved in.
It now costs £2m every year to keep services running which includes support from diagnosis through to bereavement, complementary and physical therapies; support groups and Hospice at Home end of life care. The hospice receives less than 20 per cent of its income from local NHS Clinical Commissioning Groups, and must raise over 80 per cent through fundraising and retail activities.
Rachael added: “Our sincere thanks go to iBottles of Chinley for sponsoring the event for another year, meaning that as much money as possible can be spent directly on patient care.
“We are so grateful for the support of local companies and organisations.”
Early bird entry is open now until Monday October, 31 at jinglebelljog.org.uk.