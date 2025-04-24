Charity fancy event returns to Disley for eighth year with Allo Allo theme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There will be live music, a buffet with German, Italian and French food and fancy dress is not only encouraged but expected as Gig In’t Garage returns for its eighth year in Disley.

The event will be back on Sunday June, 8 at the Muddy Fox in Disley with the fun starting at 2pm.

Organiser Pat Legg, who will be going all out and be dressed as Michelle Dubois of the French resistance from the comedy classic Allo Allo, said: “Listen very carefully. I will say zis only once.

“Natalie Joan, a local singer, songwriter and composer, with credits for the ITV drama Vera will be performing a live acoustic guitar set of 30 minutes naturally in Allo Allo costume.

Gig in't Garage - a fancy dress charity night returns to Disley for the eighth year. with an Allo Allo theme. Photo of last year's 007 night. Photo submitted

“Beth McCann our resident live performer with an incredible following will also be

singing and there will be a buffet of German, Italian and French themed food on

Offer.”

This year is a double celebration Greta, Pat’s miniature dachshund is turning ten.

Greta has appeared on BBC , ITV and theatre performances including 17 shows at the Buxton Opera House will be dressed as Heidi from the hills of Bavaria.

Pat said: “The last two Gig In’t Garage events were for a very special personal charity for Dolly Parton impersonator and personality vocal entertainer Carla Palmer who was struck down with stage 2 lymphatic cancer over two years ago.

“Fingers crossed she will be attending the event and like the trojan fighter like she is, living life to the full.

“So with longevity in mind for both Greta and Carla that is why we are holding this event.”

This will finish at 5pm followed by a trip down to The Rams Head Gastro Pub

in Disley, who are regular sponsors of the events vouchers will be presented for the best fancy dress in the theme of any character from the comedy hit series whether it be German, French, Italian or maybe even the British Airmen.

Last year’s 007 themed night raised more than £1,500 for Carla.

For more information on this event and to buy tickets email Pat on [email protected]