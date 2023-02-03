The fundraiser for young Harry Budd has now topped £13,000 but the New Mills community is still looking to support the family.

On Monday February, 6 Katie Hill will be putting on an a special clubbercise class with a huge raffle and even neon cakes for sale.

The New Mills mum says her little girl went to nursery with Harry when they were younger.

Katie Hill is doing a special clubberise fundraiser to raise more money for eight-year-old Harry Budd diagnosed with cancer at Christmas. Pic submitted

She said: “Things like this hit differently when you are a mum and especially when Harry is the same age as my daughter.

"You can’t imagine what it must be like to receive the news your child has cancer but if it was me hearing that I would feel so loved to see how the community has come together.

"And that’s what it’s about really it showing them that they aren’t on their own and we are all here for them.”Manchester United fan Harry Budd, who also supports New Mills FC and plays for the Under-8s Juniors team, was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in his leg over Christmas and now faces a lengthy spell of treatment specialist hospitals in Birmingham and Manchester.

The community launched a fundraiser in early January with the aim of raising money to help with travel costs for the family.

Katie said: “With the cost of heating and bills going up and Harry’s parent’s taking time off work to be at medical appointments they are going to need more money just to help with day to day living.”

Her clubbercise event at New Mills Town Hall is now sold out and 70 people have signed up to dance for a good cause.

She said: “We have an amazing raffle too.

“We have been supported by 26 wonderful New Mills businesses who have donated prizes from vouchers for meals to massages and even a blender.

"Thank you to everyone who has donated and thank you to everyone who has bought a ticket.

"Let’s do our bit to help Harry and his family out.”

Anyone wanting to donate to the fundraiser can do so via gofundme.com/f/harry-and-his-family

