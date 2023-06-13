News you can trust since 1852
Charity dog show for your furry friends in the High Peak

The RSPCA is returning to Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens this weekend with a dog show and fun day.
By Lucy Ball
Published 13th Jun 2023, 14:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 14:03 BST
Could your pooch gets its paws on a prize at the RSPCA dog show in the Pavilion Gardens?Could your pooch gets its paws on a prize at the RSPCA dog show in the Pavilion Gardens?
Could your pooch gets its paws on a prize at the RSPCA dog show in the Pavilion Gardens?

The show will be held on the Events Field in Pavilion Gardens from 2pm-3.30pm with free access to the area’s stalls with tombola and other activities from 1pm.

Following on from the success of last year’s event the charity is back on Saturday June, 17 and everyone with a pooch is invited down to the Gardens.

Brenda Scott, volunteer fundraising coordinator for the RSPCA Macclesfield, South East Cheshire and Buxton branch, said: “All proceeds will go directly to our branch for the animals in our care, either receiving treatment or looking for new homes.”There will be 10 classes to compete in from the waggiest tail to best puppy and best veteran dog as well as the dog the judges would most like to take home. Entry to each class is just £2.

There will also be a tombola, stalls selling animal goodies, quizzes and face painting.

