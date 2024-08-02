Charity clothes swap taking place in Buxton this weekend

By Lucy Ball
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 11:30 BST
A clothes swap raising money for Parkinson’s UK and Reverse Retts is taking place this weekend.

The clothes swap is taking place on Sunday August, 3 at Buxton Conservative Club between 10am and 2pm.

Friends Georgina Powell and Caren Cloverley are both doing ultra marathons this year raising money for causes close to their hearts.

Caren has two disabled granddaughters who have Rett’s Syndrome - where children regress and lose their motor skills and talking ability.

A charity clothes swap is taking place in Buxton this weekend. Photo PixabayA charity clothes swap is taking place in Buxton this weekend. Photo Pixabay
Georgina’s dad is living with Parkinson’s.

They are both raising money for separate charities but wanted to do a combined fundraiser.

Caren said: “We wanted to do something a bit different and a clothes swap seemed a good idea.

People bring their good quality clothes they no longer want and swap them for some new-to-them clothes.”

It is £2 to take part in the swap and allows customers to exchange up to seven items.

There will also be a raffle, tombola and refreshments.

