Charity champion who raised thousands of pounds for Mountain Rescue is rescued by the team in the Peak District

Edale Mountain Rescue Team received a request from East Midlands Ambulance Service to help an injured walker as she slipped on wet ground and dislocated her ankle while walking between Rowland and Hassop.

Team members were able to access a track through woodland to get nearer to the casualty, which helped get treatment for the injury quickly.

After an initial primary survey, analgesia was administered prior to team members relocating the offending ankle into its correct position. She was put on to the mountain rescue stretcher to take her to the awaiting ambulance and crew.

A spokesperson for Edale Mountain Rescue Team said: "The lady was very familiar to the team as it was our number one lone super fundraiser, the "Marmalade Lady", from Rowland. She has raised in excess of a staggering £24,000 for the team by selling jam, marmalade and chutney over the years.

"Suffice to say, as with all our casualties, she received our 5 star service.

“After being rescued she said: “I never thought I would need you people. The marmalade will not get done now."

“She is an absolute star and we wish her all the best, and a full, and speedy recovery.”

