Charity bike ride in memory of murdered MP Jo Cox passes through Buxton

There was a record turnout of 75 cyclists as the Jo Cox Way travelled 67 miles across Derbyshire en route to London from the constituency of Batley and Spen in West Yorkshire, now represented by Cox’s sister Kim Leadbeater MP.

The mixed ability riders, aged 18 to 76, set off from the Palace Hotel in Buxton on the morning of Thursday, July 28, before stopping in Ashbourne and Jubilee Hall in Hatton.

Kim, who was part of the event’s logistical team for 2022, said: “Jo has such a powerful legacy and it’s fantastic that more people than ever want to be part of that and show that we really do have more in common than that which divides us.

After leaving Buxton, the riders headed along the Tissington Trail on their way to Leicestershire.

“Having cycled all the way in previous years, this time I wanted to show my gratitude to the riders cycling in Jo’s name by being part of the support crew, which plays such a valuable part in the ride.”

She added: “I feel a bit guilty not cycling the whole route, but I know how important it is to provide practical and moral assistance to the riders, along with flapjack and bananas.

“The Jo Cox Way is a brilliant example of creating something positive and meaningful from what was a truly unbelievable and horrific event.”

Those riders completing the full five-day ride, which is sponsored by Drop Clothing from Heckmondwike, covered 288 miles and 15,000 feet of climbs before finishing at Flat Iron Square in Southwark on Sunday, July 31.

The fresh-faced peloton setting out from the Palace Hotel in the morning.

Among them are several riders from Derbyshire, including 60-year-old, Margaret Baines, from Belper, taking the challenge for the second time.

She said: “Last year was quite scary- I’d never ridden that far before. But it’s a challenge, some friends said it was good fun, and Jo Cox’s murder affected me quite deeply.

“It was an ‘Oh my god’ moment. I thought ‘why can’t people just live together’. What Jo said about us having ‘more in common’ is what I’ve always thought. Anything which spreads the message is great.”

To add to the fundraising, go to https://bit.ly/3bnWwpR.​​​​​​​

Derbyshire representatives Margaret Baines and Maxine Adshead.