Charity bike ride in memory of Jo Cox MP stops in Buxton on way to Westminster

The Jo Cox Way, an annual event now in its eighth year, brought the party of mixed ability riders, aged 15 to 77 – include a record number of more than 30 women – for an overnight stop at the Palace Hotel on Wednesday, July 26, the first night of the ride which began in Wakefield.

On Thursday morning they headed out along the Tissington Trail towards Ashbourne and then on to Market Bosworth in Leicestershire, and somewhere in the peloton was Derbyshire resident Maxine Adshead, 62, taking on the challenge for a third time.

She said: “Cycling is a sport for everyone, whatever your age or gender. But cycling on roads can be off putting for some people, so this is ideal; cycling in a group with a lot of experienced riders.

Riders on the Tissington Trail. (Photo: Tim Smith)

“It’s a fantastic ride with great people. We just all take it at our own speed, and we get so much support from everyone else.”

The oldest rider in the pack is Kath Lyons 77, from Glusburn in North Yorkshire, taking part for a second time.

Kath said: I feel just as excited as last year. Some of the hills in Derbyshire are hard but one of the great things about cycling with a group is how supportive everyone is.

“The camaraderie is amazing. Everybody encourages everyone else to do the best they can. The ride actually proves Jo Cox’s comment that we have ‘far more in common than that which divides us.’”

Riders prepare to leave the Palace Hotel in Buxton in rainy conditions on day two of the Jo Cox Way. (Photo: Tim Smith)

The ride was launched by North Yorkshire businessman and keen cyclist Sarfraz Mian just weeks after Cox’s death, in an effort to maintain the former MP’s legacy by promoting community spirit and supporting causes that were important to her.

Sarfraz said: “Riders form lasting friendships with people of different ages, from all sorts of backgrounds. The ride is a big challenge but there’s real warmth; nearly half our cyclists will be making the long journey for the first time; and I know our returning riders will help them along.

“I never met Jo, but her determination to create a fairer, kinder world for all really touched me in 2016 and is now more relevant than ever.”

Jo’s sister, Kim Leadbeater, now MP for the same Batley and Spen constituency, has been involved in each event and is delighted that more women are getting on their bikes this year.

The full party at the start of the Jo Cox Way in Wakefield on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Photo: Tim Smith)

She said: ‘We’re thrilled that The Jo Cox Way becomes more popular each year. To see so many people, of all ages, from so many different backgrounds, making such an amazing effort to remember Jo is wonderful.

“Every year the cyclists show that Jo’s values of fairness and respect, which are as important now as ever.”

Cyclists taking part in the challenge are collecting donations to the Jo Cox Foundation, which will then be redistributed to selected causes. Anyone wishing to donate can do so here; www.justgiving.com/campaign/jocoxway2023.

For more information on the event, see thejocoxway.org.uk.