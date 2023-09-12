The Chapel Morris will be holding two open evenings for anyone who would like to learn how to morris dance.

On Monday September, 25 and Monday October, 2 at the Playhouse on Eccles Road, Chapel-en-le-Frith there will be open sessions to tempt new members.

A spokesperson for the group said: “If you are looking for fun, fitness, frivolity and friendship then come along to one of our 'Give Morris a Go' sessions and find out why Morris dancers are always smiling.

“It's official - Morris dancing burns more calories than aerobics, ping pong and even swimming.”

The group has been dancing in and around the Peak District since 1975 in their distinctive green and yellow costume and can be seen performing at local pubs on a Monday night during spring and summer.

In the autumn/winter they practise at the Playhouse.

In September 1975 a letter appeared in the Buxton Advertiser prompted an initial meeting at the Kings Arms pub.

At the meeting there was not only an experienced morris dancer living in Chapel-en-le-Frith but also a frustrated accordionist as well. With enough willing beginners they were able to start practising and by December, that same year, were ready for their first public performance at Sandbach Folk Dance Club’s Christmas ceilidh.

The spokesperson said: “Come along and ‘Give Morris a Go’. No commitments, just an opportunity to see what you’ve been missing all these years – fitness, fun, frivolity, friendship and fulfilment.

“Get in touch or just turn up on the night.”