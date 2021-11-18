Chapel golf club launches new first aid initiative to help players in cardiac arrest

Signs have been installed at the tee of every hole giving players instructions on how to respond with CPR if someone has a heart attack.

There is also a designated telephone number to alert clubhouse staff who can rapidly deliver the defibrillator to the patient no matter where they are on the course. Each tee also uses the What3Words app to provide a precise location to emergency services.

The initiative has been praised by the East Midlands Ambulance Service, as it could prove vital in the minutes before a paramedic can reach the scene.

From left, club director David Higginbottom, Robert Largan MP, James Hornby of EMAS, and club captain Phil Goodwin.

Operational support manager James Hornby recently visited the club to hear about the project and said: “This is a great idea. We need to raise awareness with the public and golfers about the importance and effectiveness of CPR and using a defibrillator. In cardiac arrest, speed of response is key.

“I love the use of What3Words too, as this will be a massive help to us to be able to pinpoint the exact location of the patient. The golf course is spread over a vast area and getting to the precise location as quickly as possible will make a huge difference.”

Sudden cardiac arrest is a leading cause of premature death, arising when the heart’s normal electrical impulses malfunction, causing an abnormal heart rhythm which affects the circulation of blood and oxygen around the body.

In the UK the current survival rate following cardiac arrest is just ten per cent but that figure could be greatly improved if more patients received immediate CPR and early defibrillation to re-establish a normal heart rhythm.

If delivered within the first three to five minutes of the person collapsing, it can increase the survival rate by up to 70 per cent.

High Peak MP Robert Largan accompanied James on his visit to the club and said: “This is such a simple yet fantastic idea, I can’t believe it hasn’t been done before. It’s a really pro-active scheme, offering practical help that could save lives.

“It would be great to see other golf clubs doing the same.”