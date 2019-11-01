Chapel-en-le-Frith woman knits Christmas jumpers for dogs to support rescue centre

A High Peak woman has put her knitting skills to good use to help raise funds for puppy-farmed dogs.

Jennifer Brenna, 70, spent four months making Christmas jumpers for mini Schnauzers for the Diana Brimblecombe Animal Rescue Centre (DBARC) to support dogs in need.

Jennifer's 30 jumpers will go into an auction this weekend along with winter woollies for pups that have been created by supporters all over the country.

In total 100 jumpers will be sold and the proceeds will go towards helping treat, socialise and rehome Schnauzers - many rescued from puppy farms.

Jennifer, who lives in Chapel-en-le-Frith with her three-year-old mini Schnauzer Rupert, said: “I’m not able to donate lots of money but I wanted to do something to help the dogs.

The woolies feature many different designs.

“The ones that come from puppy farms are in a terrible way. They suffer with cataracts and other eye and skin problems as they often have never been outdoors.

“The rescue have to make sure they are healthy, help them overcome the trauma of what has happened to them and ensure they are happy before finding them a new home.

“I love Schnauzers - I’ve had the breed for 40 years - and I’ve loved knitting since I was a little girl so it makes perfect sense to do my bit to help by making the jumpers.”

The retired chemist’s designs include Winnie the Pooh, Santa, reindeers, candles, snowflakes, penguins, Christmas puddings and of course, Schnauzers!

Rupert models one of the festive woolies.

The ‘Mad About Schnauzers’ online Christmas auction finishes on November 2.

Many of the people who have bought jumpers will put them on their proud dogs on Christmas Jumper Walks taking place across the UK.

Donna Penfold, from DBARC, says people like Jennifer help make a huge difference in giving dogs in need a second chance of happiness.

She said: “We’re so thankful for the funds raised by Jennifer and the other supporters at Mad About Schnauzers for our charity.

“The auction achieved bids of over £2,400 in the first 24 hours from generous supporters and it’s not surprising considering all the absolutely beautiful jumpers.

“These woolly works of art are the result of huge amounts of skill, ingenuity and sheer hard work by the dedicated knitters.

“There will be some very lucky Schnauzers having a happy Christmas and looking very smart on the Christmas Jumper Walks.

“And this fun fundraising will help other Schnauzers to learn about fun and happiness as they get the care they need to transform their lives. That’s very special.”

To make a bid on a jumper, visit https://madaboutschnauzers.co.uk/2019/10/20/mad-about-schnauzers-christmas-jumper-auction.