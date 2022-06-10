Chapel-en-le-Frith volunteer is named Platinum Jubilee Champion

Paddy Bann set up the Chapel Good Neighbour Food Distribution Network at the start of the first lockdown in 2020. Since then he has made it his mission to feed families and help those in need.

His efforts have now been honoured after he was named a Platinum Jubilee Champion.

The awards are an official jubilee project set up by the Duchess of Cornwall to celebrate volunteers up and down the country and to mark 70 years on the throne for The Queen.

Paddy said: “I’m still gobsmacked, it hasn't really sunk in it yet.”

More than 3,000 people across the country were nominated and only 490 were honoured with the title of Platinum Jubilee Champion.

Paddy said: “This isn’t my award, this wonderful honour is for everyone who has made Chapel Good Neighbour a success in the last two years.

"It’s for the Co-Op because without them we wouldn’t have had food for families in need. It’s for the volunteers who help sort and deliver food. This is the whole community’s award.”

The Duchess of Cornwall is the president of the Royal Voluntary Service and spearheaded the campaign.

The awards recognise people in various categories from volunteering, supporting the elderly, NHS workers, those who champion physical and mental health and those who go above and beyond in their community.

Paddy said: “I am a doer. I can’t sit around doing nothing. I fight for people and for people to get the support they need.

"At the start of lockdown people were struggling. I wasn't just going to sit twiddling my thumbs while kiddies were going hungry. Now as more people are facing higher bills things are only going to get worse but we will be here for you.”

He added: “I’m really chuffed to have been named a Platinum Jubilee Champion. I hope people know how grateful I am and realise I don’t do any of this for an award or recognition I just want to help people.”

Paddy, who did not attend the ceremony in London, will receive his commemorative pin and certificate in the post.