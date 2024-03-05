Chapel-en-le-Frith veteran who carried the county standard at the King’s coronation receives medal
Alan Tideswell, a navy veteran, carries the standard for the county and in May last year he was invited to take part in the coronation events.
Now he has been presented with a medal from the president of the Royal British Legion thanking him.
Alan said: “It was a brilliant week, a long week with middle of the night rehearsals to get everything ready but fantastic to be part of such a moment.”There were security protocols before the event which restricted Alan from sharing the news but now he is proud to show off his new medal.
“It’s such an honour. I served in the navy and have done legion events for the late Queen so now to serve for the King as well is not something many people can say they have done.”
Alan along with 99 other standard bearers was station near the Houses of Parliament.
He said: “I had a really great view, there were no crowds in this area.
“I was about 12ft away from watching the King-to-be arrive in the golden carriage then the carriage came back and after the coronation I saw both the new King and Queen again wearing their crowns.”
The standard bearers marched through London before they fell out and Alan said there were people everywhere.
“We rehearsed from 10pm to 4am and there were people who had come to watch and then on the actual coronation day I have never seen so many people.
“Early in the morning the crowds were five or six deep along the route but as we marched along Westminster Bridge the crowds were 15 deep at least.
“This was a part of history and one I was there for so I have a great sense of pride and honour to have been involved.”
VIce Admiral Clive Johnson, president of the Royal British Legion added:
“As people across the country and Commonwealth came together to celebrate, Alan held an important central position demonstrating exemplary commitment and dedication throughout.”“Alan’s Coronation Medal should act as a reminder of the important part he played in this significant moment in history.”