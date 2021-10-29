Chapel-en-le-Frith Royal British Legion member receives top award

Sally Tideswell, who is the secretary of the Chapel branch, was nominated for an honour commending her dedication as part of a one-off awards ceremony held to mark 100 years of the Royal British Legion.

She was presented with the award at a special ceremony held at Westminster Abbey in London, attended by the Queen and other well-known people.

Sally said: “This is not an award for just me. This is an award for the whole of the Chapel branch. The lads and lasses who served for their communities in years gone by and those serving now.

Sally Tideswell with husband Alan who travelled with her to the service at Westminster Abbey

"I can’t be rewarded for my passion when it’s everyone’s passion that makes the group what it is.”

Sally found out she had been nominated for the award early in February but was unable to say anything until after she attended the service for security reasons.

She said: “The Queen and Princess Anne were there and we sang songs and listened to poems it was really rather special.”

Sally and her husband Alan made the journey to London and sat in the abbey behind TV presenter Ben Shepherd.

The centenary badge

"We were near the West Door and the grave of the Unknown Soldier,” she said.

"I just kept looking at the ceiling - it was so high. It never looked that big on the telly!”

The special service of thanksgiving was attended by 1,200 guests from across the Armed Forces community including serving personnel, veterans and their families, as well as members, supporters, staff and volunteers.

Sally said: “It was an honour to be there. It was lovely to see The Queen even if she was looking a little frail. She looked lovely.

"It felt special to be recognised for what we have done with the legion in recent years and to be acknowledged for the hard work.

“I’m chuffed to bits I really am but I will be sharing this award with the whole branch as it their recognition too.”

The Reward and Recognition scheme saw people invited to nominate those who deserved to be recognised for their significant contributions to the Royal British Legion. There were five categories – service, collaboration, passion, excellence and valuing our people, and Sally’s collaborative working with other local groups and organisations was highlighted.