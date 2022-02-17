Chapel-en-le-Frith rail crash tragedy remembered

A small group gathered at Chapel-en-le-Frith station to mark 65 years since a rail crash which claimed the lives of two men

The Friends of Chapel station held a short annual commemoration at the station last Wednesday to mark the 65th anniversary of the crash, which claimed the lives of John Axon and John Creamer.

A floral tribute was placed next to the blue plaque at the station by the Friends group’s chairman John Brook, who also welcomed about a dozen members, friends, and visitors to the occasion.

The tragedy unfolded on February 6 1957, when a runaway freight train thundered into the station and collided with a slow-moving goods train, killing two men.

Train driver John Axon, a father-of-two from Stockport, stayed at the boilerplate to try and halt the train despite suffering horrific burns when the engine exploded.

And John Creamer, the guard of the other train, was also killed in the incident.

Mr Axon was posthumously awarded the George Cross in May 1957. The award is granted in recognition of “acts of the greatest heroism or of the most courage in circumstances of extreme danger.” It recognises actions by civilians and military personnel not in the face of the enemy.The Friends group is also in the process of displaying a wagon buffer recovered from the site of the accident on the platform, and it is hoped a more formal occasion will be held later when it is complete.