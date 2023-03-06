Emily Whalley, of Chapel-en-le-Frith, High Peak, is a holistic sleep and infant feeding coach, who is on a mission to help get families sleeping soundly.

With many parents lacking the support and guidance they need in helping with sleep and feeding issues, The Ultimate Settled Baby Solution has been created with a team of experts such as Reflux Specialist and Speech and language pathologist, Mallory Millet, and Dr Rio Talbot, Emergency Medicine Consultant in the NHS.

After the birth of her second son during the lockdown, Emily experienced a difficult birth and later navigated her son’s struggles with reflux, poor sleep, and tongue tie. After reading all she could to support her two sons, who both slept poorly, Emily trained as a holistic sleep coach to help as many parents as possible. She has since grown to reach 30,000 parents on Instagram @foxandthemoon_sleep, with celebrities Stacey Solomon and Ashley James amongst her followers.

Emily Whalley founder of The Ultimate Baby Solution

The Ultimate Baby Solution is a self-paced, information-packed course to help parents with frequent waking, unsettled babies, colic, reflux, suspected tongue tie, and feeding difficulties. Inside is a mix of video, audio, and written content, with practical sleep and feeding templates.Experts include holistic sleep coach and infant feeding specialist Emily Whalley, reflux specialist Mallory Millet, and Dr Rio Talbot, emergency medicine consultant in the NHS.

Founder of the course Emily Whalley said: “The course has been months of hard work, collaborations, and, ironically, sleepless nights! As a mum of two children who previously slept poorly due to the discomfort they were in from reflux and having experienced birth trauma, I know firsthand how little support and guidance is out there for new mums in that postpartum period. I am incredibly passionate about advocating for maternal and postnatal health and a big part of that is getting enough sleep!

