Chapel-en-le-Frith mum wins £10,000 horse box in Countryside Alliance raffle

Buxton horse racing fan Chris Firth bought the ticket for daughter Abigail on a whim after coming across the grand annual prize draw run by campaign organisation the Countryside Alliance but neither of them ever expected to win.

Abigail could not believe her luck when she heard the news, and said: “We were so happy to have helped support the raffle and such a good cause as the Countryside Alliance.”

Currently on maternity leave from her job in accounts, Abigail and her partner, David Naylor, 42, welcomed baby Harry six months ago, joining four-year-old daughter, Holly.

From left, Eleasha Sallis of Country Alliance, Chris Firth, Abi Firth and baby Harry with Dafydd Jones from Ifor Williams Trailers. (Photo: Mandy Jones)

Their livestock interests are usually focused on smaller animals, as they farm a flock of 250 ewes near Castleton, but the horse box could open up new opportunities.

Abigail said: “As a family we do all love horses. I helped part-time at a stables when I was younger. I loved riding Gem, my horse, but it unfortunately had to be put down after it became ill when it was still quite young, only aged eight.

“My dad and grandad are keen horse-racing fans and both have a share in a filly called Moroccan Moon which will have its first run before Christmas.”

The aluminium HBX511 model horse box is made by leading manufacturer Ifor Williams Trailers, and company representative Dafydd Jones was delighted to meet the Firth’s at the handover.

Dafydd said: “We were more than happy to provide the HBX as a star prize for the raffle. The Alliance does a great deal of good work for farmers and the rural community in general. Many of its members are also customers of ours, so it’s good to be able to give something back.

“It was lovely to meet Abigail and her family and see the mix of surprise and joy on their faces as they took possession of the trailer.”

Eleasha Sallis, from the Countryside Alliance, added: “There has been great engagement with our members with an equestrian interest again this year who recognise that Ifor Williams is a trusted and respected brand.

“We are incredibly grateful for this collaboration and look forward to working together again.”

