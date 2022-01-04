Chapel-en-le-Frith Camera Club's photo competition supports High Peak hospice

Chapel-en-le-Frith Camera Club’s people’s summer photo competition drew a range of entries, and also raised £166 for Blythe House Hospice after a proportion of the entry fees was donated by the group. Caroline and Steve Claye from the camera club attended Blythe House in November to present the donation to the hospice.

Local photographer Justin Garner had the difficult decision of judging before picking three winning images.

Sarah Lind took first prize with her black and white photograph of her husband and young daughter.

Sarah Lind took first prize in Chapel Camera Club's people's summer photo competition with this image of her husband and daughter.

Explaining the image, Sarah said: “My darling husband has always been a very careful parent and had never once fallen asleep holding one of our girls.

"To me it's a beautiful and intimate moment of my husband letting go and being the wonderful father he is to our girls.

"I love black and white photos – to me they are always elegant, classic and timeless which is why I chose monochrome.

"It's the first photography competition I've ever entered! It was a great cause whether I won or not, so to win was just a lovely bonus. "

Richard Bell's image of the Plaza theatre in Stockport took second prize

An image of the Plaza theatre in Stockport earnt Richard Bell the second place spot.

He said: “The Plaza is a well preserved Art Deco building standing in a prominent position in the town. I took the image as part of a shoot capturing historical landmarks in the town. I wanted to capture the mood of the damp, dark conditions along with the nostalgia associated with buildings of this type."

And Gary Platt took the third prize with a photo of the Taiwanese B dance group taken at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2019.