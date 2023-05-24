The artists at Peak Vision will be throwing open their gallery doors this weekend for Derbyshire Open Arts. Pic submitted

Peak Vision Arts, formed five years ago, consists of a group of artists living and working in and around the town of Chapel-en-le-Frith, nestled in the High Peak, Derbyshire. The artists create individual pieces which are inspired by the seasonal beauty of the High Peak.

On Saturday May, 27, Sunday May, 28 and Monday May, 29 No89 on Market Street Chapel will be opening its gallery to allow people to take a look at the work being created and ask questions.

Julia Brownsword, who works with mixed media design said: “I am inspired by the Peak District where I run and cycle in the elements and so bring to my artwork the freedom and energy of these journeys.”

Beverley O’Donoghue, a landscape artist, said: “For me I engage emotionally with the landscape absorbing the undisturbed rugged terrain, the sunlit hidden corners, and the moodiest of skies and I want to show that off during the open weekend.”

Louise Neilson, who creates ceramics art, wants to showcase what moves her.

She said: “I am inspired by naturally created patterns, forms and textures and the beautiful landscape of the Peak District, creating unique ceramic pieces influenced by the changing landscape.”

Artist Ingrid Karlsson said: “The weekend event will be offering a wide range of unique gifts for that special someone and a relaxed opportunity to meet and speak to the artists.

