Chapel clothing bank issues fundraising appeal to help Afghan children facing famine

Little Cherubs is collecting donations in support of the British Red Cross and its partners, who say that more than 8million people are currently facing starvation. A million children are at risk of dying over the next three months.

Amid drought, economic collapse, conflict and Covid, the situation has been described by the head of the World Food Programme as “the worst humanitarian crisis on earth”.

Founder Sally Depee said: “We’ve been working to help Afghan refugees arriving in Britain over the past year, and I wanted to do something following that to help those who were left behind.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children wait for free bread in front of a bakery in Kabul on January 24, 2022. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP) (Photo by MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images)

“The news coming out of Afghanistan at the moment is awful. There are so many innocent children who are victims of war, they’ve never known anything else. I feel it is our moral responsibility to help.”

She added: “Initially we thought of sending aid ourselves, but it’s not certain we could get a shipping container through.

“I’ve spoken to the Red Cross and they have people working on the ground and in neighbouring countries who will be able to buy in much-needed food and clothing.”

Little Cherubs is marking its first anniversary this week, in which time its mission has rapidly expanded.

Little Cherubs founder Sally Depee.

Sally said: “I set this up in the hope of helping a few families get through the pandemic, after seeing the rise in demand for foodbanks, and the generosity we’ve received has far exceeded any expectations I started out with. It’s been humbling.

“We’ve helped clothe more than 1,000 children in addition to our work with refugees, and we’re still extremely busy.”

The fundraising appeal will initially run for four weeks with a target of £1,000. To donate, go to https://bit.ly/3qY6uDd.

Little Cherubs is operating as usual for any local donations of clothing for ages up to 13, shoes or baby equipment. All items must be clean, underwear must be new. Donations can be dropped of at Rems on Market Street, Mondays, 10am to 3pm, or Chapel Town Hall on Fridays, 10am to noon.