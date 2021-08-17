Chapel arts groups to stage exhibition at open day for new community meeting venue

Textiles 89 and Peak Vision Arts are among the first regular users of the space at 89 Market Street, also known as the Old Bakery. It first opened its doors shortly prior to the pandemic but owner Margaret Bullen is now staging a soft relaunch, welcoming groups once again.

The event on Saturday, August 21, 11am to 3pm, will also be a good chance to see the latest work by the two groups, whose members are a mix of professional and hobbying artists who live and work around the town, spanning textiles, photography, 3D design, pottery, painting and other media.

Julia Brownsword, a retired teacher and member of the Peak Vision cooperative, said: “The venue is in a perfect position on the main road and it’s beautiful inside – a lovely space. It’s ideal for an exhibition right in the heart of the community.”

Members of the Peak Vision arts group, Ingrid Katarina Karlsson, Julia Brownsword, Jan Hoyle and Margaret Steeden will be exhibiting work in Chapel this weekend.

The seven artists in Peak Vision, who have been working together for about four years, helped to capture people’s attention recently with a stunning display taking over the building’s ground floor windows.

Julia said: “We’re trying to put Chapel on the arts map because it tends to get overlooked in comparison to neighbouring towns like Buxton, New Mills and Whaley Bridge.”

While the venue offers a fitting home for creative activities, it can accommodate a wide variety of uses, already including a tea and chat group for older and isolated local residents.

Jan Hoyle, who is a member of both art groups and is helping to promote the venue, said: “There aren’t a lot places like this in Chapel. The rooms are light, clean and there’s a good kitchen and toilet facilities. It’s very homely.”

The exhibition will run from 11am to 3pm and visitors will have chance to buy work, look around and enjoy tea, coffee and cake.

To learn more about the work of Peak Vision Arts, go to https://bit.ly/3CVMNjB. For Textiles 89, see facebook.com/textiles89.

The two rooms at 89 Market Street are available for bookings seven days a week. For more information, contact Margaret via [email protected]