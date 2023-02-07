'Chandeliers, comedy and carefully crafted characters' - 15 pictures of the highly anticipated “Sleeping Beauty” at New Mills Art Theatre

Chandeliers, comedy and carefully crafted characters … all things to expect when watching the highly anticipated “Sleeping Beauty” at the New Mills Art Theatre which has been standing on Jodrell Street since 1911.

The electric energy was infectious as the fairy Godmother (played by Maisie Done) first appeared and welcomed the audience in a cloud of purple smoke which matched her sparkling sequin covered purple dress. She graced the stage with a poetic monologue starting off the show with a heartwarming buzz, but this was quickly shrouded by the appearance of the wicked Witch Hazel who was met with boos from the audience as she arrived in a puff of evil green smoke and a strikingly sinister black dress. Whilst providing the audience with a feeling of apprehension, actress Lisa Quinn who plays Witch Hazel then delivered a spellbinding monologue which received even more boos from the audience.

This feeling of hostility quickly vanished as the dancers graced the stage for their first group routine. Audience members began to tap their feet as the dancers danced in unison under the multicoloured lights. All of the music included was played live by the band located under the stage. This instantly brought a smile to my face as it was so refreshing to see everybody joining in and genuinely enjoying themselves. The level of detail in the costumes was incredible as was the atmosphere.

To progress the story further, we welcomed the character of Dotty Dettol played by Darren Cooper who made a rather entertaining entrance as he came on stage with a water gun which he inevitably aimed at the audience. Scenes with Dotty were admittedly some of my favourites as they often contained witty jokes with a strong punchline often about the local surroundings or the banality of everyday life which people could relate to and find funny.

Similar to Dotty was the comedic character of Muddles who had a famous catchphrase shouted at him by the audience whenever he would appear - “Muddles, don’t get muddled” which became rather catchy towards the end of the pantomime. Muddles (played by Issac McElroy).

Now, plot thickens as we are introduced to the king (played by Paul Bowers), queen (Beverley Eaves) and their new baby Princess Rose (Hannah Gilsenan) who eventually gets an evil spell cast upon her by Witch Hazel but fortunately for Rose, the fairy God mother has other plans.

We also see scenes of the school which Rose attends and we received a special rendition of 'Revolting Children' from Matilda musical which I thoroughly enjoyed.

The arrival of the new princess was celebrated by another group dance which was performed to a familiar 1960s song that got the audience dancing in their seats. Every song that was sung was delivered with a clear and soulful performance, you could tell the cast were not only talented, but also very content whilst on stage.

Perhaps one of my favourite parts of the play was when the theatre utilised its facilities and used a UV light on the dancers during a spooky interlude so they lit up like a glow stick.

Like all fairytales, there is a happy ending which leaves you walking away with a grin on your face as well as a feeling of appreciation for such an amazing show with amazing talent.

This quaint hidden gem is a volunteer-based organisation that welcomes donations to fund further plays in the future. There are still dates left for Sleeping Beauty - 10th February, 11th February both matinee and evening performances, click here to book your tickets https://newmillsarttheatre.co.uk/

Photographs by Mike Petch www.mphotographic.co.uk

