Chance to meet BBC TV’s antiques expert David Harper at opening of Buxton retirement community

On Thursday 19th January between 2pm and 4pm, David Harper will give a presentation on his life as one of TV's most prominent antiques experts and provide stories from his extensive career.

David will also be joined by current homeowners at Devonshire Place to perform a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, to mark the development ‘officially open’, and to kick-start celebrations for the new community that has formed there.

Advertisement

Perspective buyers aged 70 and over, along with friends and family, are invited to join the event where they can also make the most of a tour of the professionally styled show apartments at Devonshire Place with fizz and canapes being served in the bistro. Throughout the day, the McCarthy Stone team will be on-hand to answer any questions.

Devonshire Place

Places must be booked in advance: please RSVP by calling: 0800 882 1829

Louise Flynn, Divisional Marketing Manager at McCarthy Stone, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be able to welcome David Harper to officially open our fabulous new development in Buxton. Our easy to maintain, luxurious apartments allow homeowners to enjoy their independence, with the added benefit of communal areas for socialising with neighbours. David is a brilliant host and you can expect many interesting stories, facts, and plenty of knowledge and advice from him.

Advertisement

“And while you wait, you can view the stunning show apartments and communal gardens – you won’t be disappointed! At McCarthy Stone we’re here to help you live the retirement lifestyle you deserve; and with the support of our caring communities and like-minded homeowners who are all just like you, you’ll only wish you made the move sooner.”

Prices at Devonshire Place currently start from £247,699 for a 1-bedroom apartment and £304,199 for a 2-bedroom apartment, for those who want to purchase outright. Flexible payment options are also available to make moving even easier.

Advertisement