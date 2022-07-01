Championing the environment and community at One World Festival in New Mills

One World Festival is returning to New Mills this weekend.

The One World Festival will be back at High Lea Park on Saturday, July 2, from noon until 6pm.

The theme for this year is ‘Reconnect: with the world, your community and each other’.

This year the festival is celebrating the healing power of rebuilding connections after two years of uncertainty and upheaval as the last event to happen was in 2019 because of the pandemic.

Sophie Mackreth, one of the volunteers running the festival, said: “The community of New Mills has pulled together through this time of crisis. Now it is time to share some fun and enjoy each other’s company.”

There will be lots to keep people entertained on the day with live music, food vendors and stalls bringing together information from more than 20 groups working locally to make the High Peak and the world a better place.

Sophie said: “The number of people who normally come to the One World Festival is near the 5,000 mark and we hope to see a good turnout this year. People watch the bands, relax with their picnics and enjoy the stalls of information from Greenpeace, to the local allotments, art theatre and many more.”

Stalls confirmed for the event include Stand Up to Racism, Walkers are Welcome, Home Farm, Zink Employability, Chernobyl Children’s Project, New Mills Fashion Week, Stockport for Peace, and Transition New Mills. Being Outdoors and Youth Matters New Mills are providing outdoor fun for children.

Sophie said: “Bands performing live music at the festival include Cobalt Tales, Raintown Seers, Ultrabyte, Lazlo Baby and Modern Day Saints, with more playing acoustic sets during the day.”

She said the festival is free to attend, however it does cost a considerable amount of money to put on so Sophie is asking people to donate generously to the bucket collections on the day.

She added: “Come along to the festival, bring your refillable bottles or buy one at the festival and have an out-of-this-world time at the One World Festival.”