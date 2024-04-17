Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Saturday April, 27 and Sunday April, 28 there will be talks, stalls, live music outdoor swimming and walks as the community remember the first mass trespass up Kinder, which led to the creation of the first National Park.

David Toft from the Hayfield Kinder Trespass Group said: “The 1932 Trespass was a crucial event in the long struggle for greater responsible access to appropriate open spaces, urban and rural but that struggle is far from over, as even now we have access to only 8% of appropriate land, and only 4 per cent of river access.”

This year, over 42 organisations have signed up to a coalition called Outdoors for All – including the Rambler’s Association, Camping and Caravanning Club, the National Trust,

David Toft Chair of Hayfield Kinder Trespass Group in Westminster for the launch of Outdoors for All pledge

Open Spaces Society, British Mountaineering Council, British Canoeing, Right to Roam and many others representing cycling, outdoor swimming, horse riding.

Together with these groups, Hayfield Kinder Trespass Group were invited to the launch of the Outdoors for All manifesto, a cross-party event in Westminster, addressed by politicians including the Secretary of State for the Environment and the Shadow Minister for Nature.

David said: “The Hayfield Kinder Pledge will be formally launched, expressing commitment to responsible access to appropriate open spaces.”

It continues walkers ‘pledge to do no damage to any landscape and to recognise that some areas may not be accessible to everyone at all times, in order to protect the environment and wildlife’.

The event in Hayfield will feature national speakers including Kate Ashbrook from the

Open Spaces Society, Dave Morris the outdoor campaigner and environmentalist, Dr.

Morag Rose, urban open spaces campaigner, and Max Ayamba, campaigning to

encourage wider diversity of access.

There will be music from Johnny Campbell and Loughborough University School of Architecture will be there with an exhibition of designs for an Outdoors Centre.

On the Saturday evening, an Electro-Ceilidh presented by the Tent People who will also be providing food and drinks into the evening.