Celebrating 50 years of Buxton’s iconic Billerettes

Known for their famous orange costumes The Billerettes are marking 50 years of performing with a special celebration in the Octagon at the end of this month.

The male majorette dance troop, which first took to the streets for Buxton’s carnival, and now after 50 years of making people smile the group are being recognised by Buxton Rotary with a celebration day to thank them for all their hard work and fundraising for good causes.

Founder Bill Weston, said: “I never thought the group would come back for a second year, never mind half a century.”

The Billerettes were formed after watching the carnival in 1974 where Bill Weston MBE thought the dancers were ‘lacklustre’ and jokingly said he could do better when another person in the crowd told him to have a go.

Bill Weston MBE, founder and leader of the Billerettes. Photo Jason Chadwick

In the summer of 1975 Bill, flanked by two others, took to the streets of Buxton and the trio danced their hearts out.

At the end of the carnival two people then came over and asked if they could join in for next year and Bill borrowed costumes and just went for it.

The group never rehearses; they just listen to the music and follow Bill, who is the leader, with whatever he does.

Alan Thompson from Buxton Rotary said: “It has been 50 years of the Billerettes entertaining the people of Buxton, High Peak and far beyond.

Bill Weston in Buxton Carnival before he was joined by the Billerettes. Photo Buxton Advertiser Archive

“They have made people laugh in over 1500 events and donated more than £100,000 to over 100 charities.”

Back in 1981 the Billerettes entertained people from Oignes, Buxton’s French twinning town. Then, in 1988 they flew to Oignes to entertain the French crowds.

Following the Billerettes International debut their fame spread, and in 1995 a Japanese crew came over to film the Billerettes for Tokyo TV.

Since then, the Billerettes have been seen on TV in 109 countries.

A special celebration of 50 years of Billerettes is taking place on Saturday May, 31. Photo Jason Chadwick

Appearances on radio and British TV include; The Krypton Challenge, the Innes Book of Records, ITN’s Good Morning TV, Channel 4 Big Breakfast Show, Two’s Country Cooking, It’s a Knockout, The World’s Wackiest Majorettes on Weekly News Summer Special, and very many hospital TV locations.

The Billerettes have performed at Old Trafford for the Varsity Club of Great Britain, and were half time entertainment when Coronation Street hosted Eastenders at Stockport.

Other activities include, Dancing On Ice, appearing as the “Wilhelmettes” in Lederhosen and green braces, the start of the Milk Race, tour of Britain, F1 Stock Car World Championship semi-finals, and a Wagon Pull at the Anfield Gala Day.

Over the years the group has become iconic.

“You can’t have a carnival without the Billerettes anymore,” said Bill to the Advertiser when the group reached the milestone 1,500 show.

The celebration day is taking place on the same day as the Buxton Rotary Charity Bazaar and Alan said: “Buxton Rotary is hosting a special celebratory event to honour the Billerettes achievements.

“Following awards in honour of their achievement you can see the 50 year story in pictures, meet, chat, laugh and be photographed with the Billerettes.

The special event will take place in the Octagon on Saturday May, 31 between 10.30am and 4.30pm.