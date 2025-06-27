This year marks 100 years since the Cavendish Golf Club opened its doors and the club, celebrating such a milestone, have taken a walk down memory lane to where it all began.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The course has retained virtually all of the features present in MacKenzie’s original design, making full use of the natural features and providing a true test for golfers at all levels of ability.

The course is 5,721 yards long with a par of 68 and is consistently voted as one of the top 100 golf courses in England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1923 at the request of the Duke of Devonshire, Dr Alister MacKenzie was commissioned to design and build a brand new 18-hole golf course in Buxton, on land specially selected for the purpose by the Duke.

Cavendish Golf Club which gave the design for the world famous Augusta National in America. Photo submitted

In 1925 the resultant course, widely regarded as ‘MacKenzie’s Masterpiece’, took the Duke’s family name ‘Cavendish’ and the course has been delighting golfers ever since.

Wendy Goldstraw, board member at the Cavendish Golf Club, said: “The abundance of wildlife such as buzzard, sparrow hawk, kestrel, deer and hares can be a distraction even to the most focused player, but we believe that it adds to the experience of playing in this quiet, private area of Buxton.”

Seven years after creating Cavendish, MacKenzie was asked by Bobby Jones, to design a brand new course on a disused fruit farm in Georgia, USA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The topography of this land had many similarities to the land he had found in Buxton and MacKenzie adopted many of the same design solutions he had used at Cavendish.

MacKenzie’s Masterpiece the Cavendish Golf Course designed for the Duke of Devonshire. Photo submitted

Although the project nearly folded owing to financial difficulties, the resultant Augusta National has become the most celebrated and exclusive golf course in the world.

In March 2016, International Golf Architect, Jonathan Gaunt, created a technical paper which compared the two courses – hole by hole.

The paper subsequently received exceptional exposure in the national golfing press and has generated huge interest in Cavendish and its place in golfing history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To celebrate 100 years of the Cavendish Golf Club it began back in November 2024 when the Centenary Captains, Anna and Phil Major were appointed.

Unvieiling the centenary plaque. Photo submitted

They have been members of Cavendish Golf Club cumulatively for over 55 years Phil with more than 30 years experience at the club and Anna with more than two decades.

Phil said: “We are both absolutely delighted, honoured and proud to be able to represent the Club as Captains especially in this our Centenary Year.”

Anna echoed his sentiment and said: “It’s a huge privilege to be selected, made even more special by sharing the honour together, being only the second husband and wife team to do so in the history of the club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil said: “This Alister MacKenzie masterpiece is an absolute pleasure to play, set in a wonderful countryside setting it was the last course MacKenzie designed before he created Augusta the Home of the USPGA Masters event.”

Anna said: “‘The course is a gem and coupled with the local weather is a real challenge every time you set off from the first tee.”

Anna and Phil are joined this year by Billy Ferguson as Junior Captain. Billy is delighted to be part of the team in this historic year.

He said: “I’m thrilled by this appointment and I am working closely with Anna and Phil to help ensure that all our members enjoy and remember a fantastic 100 year celebration.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The centenary year began in April with the opening of the new Centenary Bridge across the 18th stream, a wonderful construction and a fitting addition to the stone bridges found around the course.

Eddie Birchenough, whose love and affection for the golf club started in the 1950s initially as a caddy before becoming a player, unveiled the Centenary plaque.

Eddie, who went on to be the Head Professional at Royal Lytham for 27 years and hosted The Open on three occasions spoke passionately about his history with the Club, the superb MacKenzie design and why he will keep on returning time after time. The next big celebration event was the Centenary Family Fun Weekend in May.

Wendy said: “The clubhouse looked fantastic as it was decorated with the Cavendish colours of green & gold with balloons, bunting and an illuminated 100 sign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Golf was the main focus on the Saturday with a 4BBB competition being followed by Target Golf and a Putting Competition.”

Live music by The Smoke Stack Blues Band, played on the terrace and a barbecue organised by the catering team ran throughout the afternoon and into the evening keeping everybody well fed. Sunday saw 22 teams of 4 play in a 10am Shotgun 4AM, the course was then empty by 3pm for the Family Fun and Children celebrations.

Anna said: “The Centenary celebration weekend was absolutely fantastic.

“The focus was on families as well as golf, so a combination of the two made for an amazing weekend, the weather was brilliant both days, so lots of outdoor activities to entertain the children and golfers was possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The support from club members has been incredible and makes you realise what a great golf club we belong to and we would encourage anyone to become a part of it.”

There are lots of other celebrations across the year including a nine-hole competition in the evening as well as a Sunday breakfast with seven holes played the Mackenzie Way.

Wendy said: “In August we will be hosting a British Golf Collectors Hickory Competition, where we will be able to play the course with Hickory clubs, golf was played with hickory clubs made from hickory wood in the early 1900’s and offers a different experience than modern golf, with a focus on traditional techniques and a more responsive feel.”

ANyone who is interested in joining Cavendish Golf Club or having a round of golf, contact the club on 01298 79708, or cavendishgolfclub.com