A two day event celebrating all things Peak District and locally produced crafts, food and gifts is taking place in Buxton this weekend.

The Great Peak District Fair and Beer Festival returns to the Pavilion Gardens this weekend. Photo Pavilion Gardens

The Pavillion Gardens will be taken over by the Great Peak District Fair and Beer Festival on Saturday and Sunday October 7, 8.

Not only will there be more than 40 stalls selling unique local gifts there will also be children’s entertainment, magic shows and live music.

A spokesperson for the Pavilion Gardens said: “This great event celebrates everything that is good in the Peak District with a wide variety of exhibitors and stallholders selling products and produce created, crafted and handmade within the Peak District.

“Taste the delights of Pavilion Gardens, Buxton Beer Festival and try the award winning cask ales provided by Buxton Brewery.”

There will be live music all weekend including Nancy Brookes at 2pm to 3.30pm on Saturday October, 7. Ted Fischer 4pm to 6pm also on Saturday and the Pantonic All Stars Steel Orchestra Band will be performing 12pm to 4om on Sunday October, 8.

Visit Buxton, the town’s tourist guide, said: “There will be a selection of hot, delicious foods from all around the world and some of the finest, hand-crafted larger, cider and beer from around the region.

“Alongside the food and drink there is an art, craft and jewellery fair with a wide variety of exhibitors and stallholders selling products and produce created, crafted, handmade or hand reared within the Peak District.