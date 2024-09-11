Cause of fire in Buxton town centre revealed - after investigation by Derbyshire Fire and Rescue
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service has revealed results of investigation into causes of the blaze that saw crews deployed to a Buxton food venue.
Fire crews from Buxton and Chapel-en-le-Frith were called to attend a fire in the ground floor of commercial property Golden Fry on Spring Gardens, Buxton at 2.42pm on Friday, September 6.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: "Four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the premises and extinguished fire involving a frying range, which had spread to the floor and shop area.
“The stop message was received at 16.12 hours and all persons were accounted for.
“An investigation determined the most likely cause of the fire to be accidental due to the overheating of cooking oil.”
