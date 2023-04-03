The Land of Might-Have-Been, is a new musical built around the songs of Ivor Novello and loosely based on incidents in the early life of Buxton’s pioneering feminist and pacifist Vera Brittain and the lives, loves and stories of those closest to her.

It is a co-production between the Buxton International Festival and Norwich Theatre and the stars of the new show have now been announced.

Festival spokesperson Kate Gedge said: “The role of Vera Brittain will be taken by West End actor Audrey Brisson who has appeared in numerous musical theatre productions including the title role in Amélie the Musical for which she was nominated Best Actress in a Musical for Olivier Awards 2020 and Best Performer in a Musical for UK Theatre Awards 2019.

"Audrey will be joined by Alexander Knox who plays Roland Leighton, Vera’s doomed fiancée.”

West End star George Arvidson plays Edward Brittain, Vera’s brother, who courts death rather than face being court marshalled for his sexuality.

Kit Esuroso will play Bobby, Vera’s friend and Edward’s secret lover.

Kate said Kit recently won Best Actor for his role in AKONI for the Australian Screen and Industry Network Awards.

She said: “The Land of Might-Have-Been, with book and lyrics by Michael Williams, follows on from the success of another Buxton-inspired triumph, Williams’ award-winning opera, Georgiana.

"It is the first co-production between Buxton International Festival and Norwich Theatre.”It will be directed by Kimberley Sykes, conducted by Iwan Davies, set and costumes designed by Nicky Shaw, lighting by Jake Wiltshire, sound by Declan Matwij and choreography by Nathan M Wright.

Kate added: “Iain Farrington has arranged Ivor Novello’s songs, including My Dearest Dear, Waltz of My Heart, My Life Belongs To you and Why Is There Ever Goodbye, for the Northern Chamber Orchestra.”

The show will have its debut on Friday July, 7 with various shows at the Buxton Opera House until Friday July, 21 when it will then head to Norwich.

Public booking opens for this year’s 2023 Buxton International Festival – which runs from 6-23 July – will open on Tuesday April, 4.

For events or to book tickets visit buxtonfestival.co.uk or call 01298 72190.

