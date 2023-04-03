News you can trust since 1852
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hour ago New edition of Gone With The Wind hit with trigger warning
8 minutes ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning ahead of local elections in May
32 minutes ago 19 stone crisp addict loses 7 stone after eating multipack each day
39 minutes ago Thomas Cashman to serve 42 years for murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel
1 hour ago Cineworld drops sale of business after failing to find a buyer
1 hour ago Tatty Harry Potter book with no spine sells at auction for £20,000

Cast of new Buxton International Festival musical announced - including West End actor Audrey Brisson

The cast of a new ‘landmark’ production for the Buxton International Festival has been revealed and general booking for festival tickets opens this week.

By Lucy Ball
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 16:15 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 16:15 BST

The Land of Might-Have-Been, is a new musical built around the songs of Ivor Novello and loosely based on incidents in the early life of Buxton’s pioneering feminist and pacifist Vera Brittain and the lives, loves and stories of those closest to her.

It is a co-production between the Buxton International Festival and Norwich Theatre and the stars of the new show have now been announced.

Festival spokesperson Kate Gedge said: “The role of Vera Brittain will be taken by West End actor Audrey Brisson who has appeared in numerous musical theatre productions including the title role in Amélie the Musical for which she was nominated Best Actress in a Musical for Olivier Awards 2020 and Best Performer in a Musical for UK Theatre Awards 2019.

The role of Vera Brittain will be taken by West End actor Audrey Brisson
The role of Vera Brittain will be taken by West End actor Audrey Brisson
The role of Vera Brittain will be taken by West End actor Audrey Brisson
Most Popular

"Audrey will be joined by Alexander Knox who plays Roland Leighton, Vera’s doomed fiancée.”

West End star George Arvidson plays Edward Brittain, Vera’s brother, who courts death rather than face being court marshalled for his sexuality.

Kit Esuroso will play Bobby, Vera’s friend and Edward’s secret lover.

Kate said Kit recently won Best Actor for his role in AKONI for the Australian Screen and Industry Network Awards.

Alexander Knox plays Roland Leighton, Vera’s doomed fiancée.
Alexander Knox plays Roland Leighton, Vera’s doomed fiancée.
Alexander Knox plays Roland Leighton, Vera’s doomed fiancée.

She said: “The Land of Might-Have-Been, with book and lyrics by Michael Williams, follows on from the success of another Buxton-inspired triumph, Williams’ award-winning opera, Georgiana.

"It is the first co-production between Buxton International Festival and Norwich Theatre.”It will be directed by Kimberley Sykes, conducted by Iwan Davies, set and costumes designed by Nicky Shaw, lighting by Jake Wiltshire, sound by Declan Matwij and choreography by Nathan M Wright.

Kate added: “Iain Farrington has arranged Ivor Novello’s songs, including My Dearest Dear, Waltz of My Heart, My Life Belongs To you and Why Is There Ever Goodbye, for the Northern Chamber Orchestra.”

The show will have its debut on Friday July, 7 with various shows at the Buxton Opera House until Friday July, 21 when it will then head to Norwich.

West End star George Arvidson plays Edward Brittain, Vera’s brother, who courts death rather than face being court marshalled for his sexuality.
West End star George Arvidson plays Edward Brittain, Vera’s brother, who courts death rather than face being court marshalled for his sexuality.
West End star George Arvidson plays Edward Brittain, Vera’s brother, who courts death rather than face being court marshalled for his sexuality.

Public booking opens for this year’s 2023 Buxton International Festival – which runs from 6-23 July – will open on Tuesday April, 4.

For events or to book tickets visit buxtonfestival.co.uk or call 01298 72190.

"In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together." – Phil Bramley, editor.

Kit Esuroso plays Bobby, Vera’s friend and Edward’s secret lover.
Kit Esuroso plays Bobby, Vera’s friend and Edward’s secret lover.
Kit Esuroso plays Bobby, Vera’s friend and Edward’s secret lover.
The Land of Might-Have-Been will get its premier at the Buxton International Festival in July
The Land of Might-Have-Been will get its premier at the Buxton International Festival in July
The Land of Might-Have-Been will get its premier at the Buxton International Festival in July
West End