Campaigners who are working to save a prominent village hotel say they have had a ‘positive’ meeting with High Peak Borough Council and a site inspection is planned.

The Royal in Hayfield closed in 2023 and since then the popular venue was registered as an Asset of Community Value with High Peak Borough Council.

In June last year campaigners expressed their interest in buying the property and were granted the moratorium period which would prevent the disposal sale of the Royal for six months to allow such community bodies to come up with a viable bid.

In mid-November last year, the Save the Royal Group along with at least one other party, made expressions of interest to the owners Wellington Pubs in relation to the purchase of the Royal Hotel at the end of the moratorium period.

The Royal Hotel in Hayfield. Photo Jason Chadwick

Campaigner Neil Cossar said: “We have been in contact with High Peak Borough Council and held a first meeting with them on Friday April, 25 to understand what enforcement powers they could bring to bear on the owners under listed building status to prevent further deterioration of the building; and the position from a planning perspective with regards to any potential change of use application.”

He said it was a positive meeting and the council was very supportive of the group’s aims to ensure the physical condition of the building is maintained, and to see it brought back into use, as a pub/hotel, as soon as possible.

Neil said: “Given the Royal's prominent position in the heart of the village, they understood the community’s wish that it not sit empty for an extended period.

“As such, they will be arranging a site inspection under their listed building powers in the next few weeks.

Campaigners are trying to reopen The Royal Hotel in Hayfield. Photo Jason Chadwick

“At the same time, we continue to try and elicit a response from the owner, to ascertain their true intentions and ensure they are aware that we, on behalf of the community, have not ‘gone away’.”

The hotel was listed at £850,000 plus VAT for the two and three storey detached property.

There are additional outbuildings which are currently used for storage - these have previously had planning permission for conversion to six further letting bedrooms.

If anyone would like to get involved with the campaign email [email protected]