Campaigners organise rally as Derbyshire council considers future of three more care homes

Campaigners are inviting people to join a rally in a bid to save a Derbyshire County Council care home for the elderly which is one of three earmarked for a proposed sale or closure after eight others have already been selected to be sold.

The Conservative-controlled council, which is holding a public consultation, says it is preparing to refocus its adult care services by supporting more dementia patients and helping more people to stay at home after already opting to sell eight care homes and close five day centres for the elderly.

However, campaign group Belper Together is holding a rally in Belper, on Saturday, January 18, to voice concerns after the council’s latest plans including a proposal tocease operating long-term residential and respite care at the Ada Belfield Centre, on Derwent Street, in Belper, as well as at The Staveley Centre, at Middlecroft, Staveley, and at the Thomas Fields. Care Centre, in Buxton.

Resident and campaigner Keith Venables, of Belper Together, said: “It is clear that the Tory-run administration’s financial mismanagement is at the root of this ‘bonfire of the services’.

Concerned Campaigner At The Buxton Unison Rally Against Derbyshire County Council Adult Social Care Cutback Plans, Courtesy Of Unison

“Their proposed cuts to care homes, learning disability centres, home support and community group funding is set to devastate the lives of our most vulnerable residents, and we are determined to prevent the Ada Belfield from becoming yet another victim of this scandalous situation.”

The cash-strapped council is considering operating four homes as specialist dementia care homes including: Florence Shipley, at Heanor; Meadow View, at Matlock; Oaklands, at Swadlincote, and Whitestones, at Chapel-en-le-Frith with each one except Whitestones having an integrated day centre.

Alternatively, it is considering operating two homes, Florence Shipley and Whitestones, as specialist dementia care homes and Meadow View and Oaklands would adopt a mixed care model.

Under both options, the council would cease to operate long-term residential and respite care at Ada Belfield, at Belper, The Staveley Centre, at Middlecroft, Staveley, and at the Thomas Fields. Care Centre, in Buxton.

However, under the council’s preferred option, Bennerley Fields care home, at Ilkeston, would no longer operate as a residential care home and would be repurposed with Staveley and Thomas Fields for hospital discharge beds to support the health and care system.

The council has argued that it needs to fill a gap in the market to support those with dementia and their carers while also helping with hospital discharges and unplanned hospital admissions all while supporting as many people as possible so they can continue to live independently at home.

It also feels it needs to work more closely with NHS partners by creating care settings which can focus on providing short-term reablement and assessment beds only with a more effective and efficient service.

The council has stated that it hopes the sale of eight care homes and the closure of five day centres will support changes in the way it provides in-house care services for older people.

These, according to the council, include creating ‘wraparound care’ for the growing number of people with dementia and their carers including long-term specialist dementia care with respite day and night breaks, while continuing to run six day centres while moving away from mixed-model care homes towards single-model care homes.

Cllr Natalie Hoy, cabinet member for adult care, has said: “By moving from mixed model care homes, where both long-term and short-term residents are cared for, toward a focus on single model care homes, we can create a more effective and efficient service to support more Derbyshire residents to live the life they want, independently at home, in their communities.”

Derbyshire Conservatives have argued the Ada Bellfield care home faces a projected overall loss of over £2m so they feel it will be necessary to consider the building’s options in the future including possibly selling the care home with an ‘uninterrupted continuum of care throughout the sale process and beyond’.

But Belper Town Council has stated that its is surprised and saddened at the county council proposals for the Ada Belfield Centre and that its town councillors will be strongly lobbying for the facility to be retained as it is such an important asset to Belper and its residents.

County Cllr Gez Kinsella, of the Green Party, has also raised concerns about the council’s plans for the Ada Belfield Centre.

Belper Together stated the award-winning Ada Belfeld Centre opened only four years ago at a cost of over £11m and currently accommodates some 40 residents whose health is already suffering as a result of the uncertainty surrounding their future welfare.

Mr Venables added: “Belper people are justly proud of this flagship establishment, which plays an integral role in our town and in our hearts.

“Nearly everyone in Belper knows someone who either lives or works at the Ada Belfield Centre and its loss would be felt by us all.”

The council has said that under its proposals the library adjoining the Ada Belfield care home would not be affected by any possible changes.

Belper Together’s rally is planned to start from 11am, on Saturday, January 18, outside the Ada Belfield Centre, on Derwent Street, before proceeding to the Strutts Community Centre, on Derby Road, where campaigners will meet councillors, council officers and Mid Derbyshire MP Jonathan Davies at midday.

The council has been rolling out saving proposals to manage a previously forecast budget deficit of over £39m for the 2024/25 financial year after blaming reduced Government funding, the impact from the Covid-19 pandemic, inflation, higher prices, rising costs, the national pay award and the growing demand for adults’ and children’s social care services.

However, Derbyshire County Council opposition Labour Group Leader, Cllr Joan Dixon, has dubbed the council’s saving plans as a ‘bonfire of the services’.

The council’s latest consultation into the further proposed changes to elderly care is due to finish on January 12.

Opposition Labour, Lib Dem and Green Party councillors, UNISON union campaigners and Derbyshire Labour MPs have all previously expressed their opposition to the council’s decision to sell eight care homes and close five day centres.

The eight care homes the county council’s Cabinet has already agreed to cease operating and to sell include: Briar Close, at Borrowash; Castle Court, at Swadlincote; The Grange, at Eckington; Lacemaker Court, at Long Eaton; The Leys, at Ashbourne; New Bassett House, at Shirebrook; Rowthorne, at Swanwick; And Thomas Colledge House, at Bolsover.

And the five day centres the Cabinet has already agreed to close include: Blackwell Day Centre, at Blackwell; Fabrick Day Services, at Hilton; Jubilee Centre, at New Mills; Queens Court, at Buxton; And Valley View Day Centre, at Bolsover.