Campaigners organise protest as Derbyshire council considers future for three care homes

Determined campaigners are set to hold a protest demonstration against cash-strapped Derbyshire County Council’s proposals to sell-off a care home as the council also considers converting two of its other care homes into rehabilitation centres for recovering hospital patients.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Conservative-controlled council’s plans include offering Ada Belfield, on Derwent Street, Belper, for transfer on the open market as a going concern, and ceasing to operate long-term residential and respite care at The Staveley Centre, at Middlecroft, and Thomas Fields Care Centre, in Buxton, so the council can repurpose these two homes to focus on rehabilitation beds.

Derbyshire County Council, which is continuing to manage a multi-million pound budget deficit, says it is preparing to refocus its adult care services by supporting more dementia patients and helping more people to stay at home after already agreeing to sell eight care homes and close five day centres for the elderly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Belper Together campaigners, who have held a march and submitted a petition with over 5,000 names opposed to the Ada Belfield plans, are now preparing to gather for a demonstration outside the council’s County Hall, on Bank Road, in Matlock, from midday, on February 20, before the afternoon Cabinet meeting to decide on the future of the three care homes.

Belper Together Campaigners March Through The Town In Opposition To Derbyshire County Council Proposals That Could Affect The Ada Belfeld Care Home, Courtesy Of Belper Together

Green Party Derbyshire County Cllr Gez Kinsella, who represents Duffield and Belper South, who has raised concerns about the consultation process and the financial justification for the sale of Ada Belfield, said: “There were major issues regarding access to the survey, the timescales involved, the lack of face-to-face meetings with residents and their families, and no consideration of alternatives for the facility.”

And Belper Together claims the council has ridden ‘roughshod’ over the wishes of the town despite concerns from 91per cent of consultation respondents, and claims that one in four Belper residents have signed petitions against the plans.

The council’s Cabinet report is recommending the Ada Belfield Centre is offered for transfer on the open market as a going concern for a period of up to eight weeks, and that the council ceases operating long-term residential and respite care at The Staveley Centre and at Thomas Fields, so the council can repurpose these two homes to focus only on rehabilitation beds known as hospital discharge beds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is also recommending the council notes an intention to explore entering into a Section 75 legal agreement to create closer working with health partners in the future.

The council has also been considering operating four of its other homes as specialist dementia care homes including: Florence Shipley, at Heanor; Meadow View, at Matlock; Oaklands, at Swadlincote, and Whitestones, at Chapel-en-le-Frith with each one except Whitestones having an integrated day centre.

Alternatively, it has been considering possibly operating two homes, Florence Shipley and Whitestones, as specialist dementia care homes, and for Meadow View and Oaklands to adopt a mixed care model.

In addition, the council has been considering whether Bennerley Fields care home, at Ilkeston, will continue to operate as a residential care home and perhaps be repurposed with Staveley and Thomas Fields for hospital discharge beds to support the health and care system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mid-Derbyshire MP Jonathan Davies and retired Belper GP, Dr Heather Kinsella, have shared concerns for the future of the Ada Belfield centre and Dr Kinsella fears Ada Belfield’s rehabilitation bed service could be lost with the proposed changes and Mr Davies has been worried about the thoroughness of the consultation process and how well the council has been working with the NHS.

The council has argued it needs to fill a gap in the market to support people with dementia and their carers while helping with hospital discharges and unplanned hospital admissions while also supporting as many people as possible so they can continue to live independently at home.

It has stated it aims to work more closely with NHS partners by creating care settings which can focus on providing short-term reablement and assessment beds only, with a more effective and efficient service able to adapt to changes and growth in demand.

The council has 78 community support beds – known as hospital discharge beds – jointly operated with the health service in five county council-run care homes that also have long-term residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it claims that if the latest changes are agreed it would provide 92 CSBs in three settings dedicated to community support beds only, giving a geographical spread across the county.

The council claims there is a decline in demand for traditional residential care but there is a need for more specialist care for the growing number of people in Derbyshire with dementia.

Planned changes in the way the council provides in-house care services for older people include creating ‘wraparound care’ for the growing number with dementia and their carers.

This includes long-term specialist dementia care with respite day and night breaks, according to the council, while continuing to run six day centres while moving away from mixed-model care homes towards single-model care homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Natalie Hoy, Cabinet Member for Adult Care, said: “People tell us they want to remain in their own homes for as long as possible which has led to a decline in demand for traditional residential care and a rise in demand for specialist care, including nursing care which we’re not legally allowed to provide.

“By the time people require care they often have more complex needs, including dementia, which means we need to adapt our services to help support them.

“By remodelling our in-house care services we aim to help even more people to live at home by supporting them to come home from hospital, prevent unnecessary hospital admission and help people with more complex needs by creating wraparound care for those with dementia – including overnight respite and day breaks – to help support carers.”

The award-winning Ada Belfield was opened only four years ago at a cost of over £11m and currently accommodates about 40 residents but Derbyshire Conservatives have argued the care home faces a projected overall loss of over £2m so they are considering selling the care home with an ‘uninterrupted continuum of care throughout the sale process and beyond’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belper Town Council has stated it will be strongly lobbying for the facility to be retained because it feels the centre is such an important asset to Belper and its residents.

The council has said that under its proposals the library adjoining the Ada Belfield care home as part of the centre would not be affected by any possible changes.

Belper Together is hoping to delay any agreed council plans until after the county council elections in May by attempting to register the library based at the Ada Belfield centre as an Asset of Community Value and taking legal advice on initiating a potential Judicial Review.

Labour, Green Party and Liberal Democrat councillors, according to Belper Together, also aim to call in any council decision for a scrutiny committee to consider any Cabinet decision before it can be implemented.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opposition Labour, Lib Dem and Green Party councillors, UNISON union campaigners and Derbyshire Labour MPs have all previously expressed their opposition to the council’s previous decision to sell eight care homes and close five day centres.

Belper Together Chairperson Keith Venables has also been critical of the council’s management of its finances and claims it has made poor investment decisions.

However, the council says it has been implementing saving plans to manage a multi-million pound budget deficit caused by external factors outside its control blaming reduced Government funding, the impact from the Covid-19 pandemic, inflation, higher prices, rising costs, the national pay award and the growing demand for adults’ and children’s social care services.

Cllr Hoy has said all feedback including from NHS partners will be fully considered but she stressed the council is facing increasing financial pressures outside its control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “Our aim is to adapt to the changes in demand so we can create a sustainable care service which can support more Derbyshire residents to remain living independently in their own homes and communities.

“Supporting the health and care system through closer working with health partners is vital if we’re to help even more people remain at home. There are also benefits to single-model care services, both in terms of staffing and increased effectiveness.

“By creating a new model of in-house care we can create a service that can help people who need us most.”

The council has been considering responses from two public consultations including one into the proposed changes to three of its remaining in-house care homes and a second into closer working with health partners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Almost 800 people responded to the consultation into the future of Ada Belfield Centre, Staveley Centre and Thomas Fields, and the council received three petitions, and more than 350 responses were received concerning the issue of closer integration with Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust.

Cllr Hoy added: ““I recognise this is a difficult time for our residents and their families and I would like to assure them their health and wellbeing remains our top priority and we will do everything we can to support them throughout this time.

“I would also like to assure the Belper community that the library would not be affected by any changes.”