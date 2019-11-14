Campaigners count traffic passing through Disley on A6

Fed-up residents have taken to the streets to highlight concerns over the level of traffic passing through their villages.

The campaigners from Disley and High Lane have been carrying out their own surveys of traffic levels along the A6.



They claim no official figures have been provided to them by either Cheshire East or Stockport Metropolitan Borough councils since the opening of the A6 Manchester Airport Relief Road in October 2018.

And they suggest their own data has revealed a ‘significant increase’ in through traffic affecting the village centres.

One of the volunteers who has been involved with the count is Stuart Scoffins, who said: “Out of a sense of frustration residents have taken matters into their own hands to assess the increased levels themselves.

“The counts suggest traffic has increased between 25 per cent and 30 per cent over published figures for 2014’s average daily weekday levels.”

“The increasing number of HGVs passing through the villages is a major concern.

“What is also disturbing is the early morning nature of the increased numbers of HGVs.

“A recent count of HGVs passing through the centre of Disley between 5.30am and 6.30am identified 140 trucks thundering through what should be a sleepy village centre.

“This additional and unwelcome traffic is proving a real misery for residents living in the vicinity of the A6.”

He added: “It is only a matter of time before there is a tragic accident.”

A spokesperson for Stockport Council said: “The council is aware that residents have expressed concerns about an increase in traffic on a section of the A6 in High Lane.

“We have been undertaking a number of traffic counts this autumn as part of the monitoring and evaluation of the A555 following its one-year anniversary.

“The traffic count data will form part of a report that will also include air quality data, which is collected over a period of several months.

“This report will be released in summer 2020 once all the data has been fully analysed by our team.”