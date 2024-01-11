Residents fear speeding motorists are a danger to other road users and pedestrians and ‘action is needed before there is a serious accident’.

The A515 at Harpur Hill where residents are worried about motorists speeding.Photo Jason Chadwick

Pat Gyongyosi from Amberley Drive says motorists using the A515 Buxton to Ashbourne Road are not following the speed limit.

The 68-year-old said: “With more houses being built in Harpur Hill and the new Aldi as well as more commercial properties on Staden Lane the roads are getting busier all the time.

“The problem is the speed limit is coming into Buxton along the A515, passed the turning for Cowdale, the speed goes from 50mph to 40mph.

“Over the brow of the hill on the right is Staden Lane Industrial estate and on the left is a new commercial site including the new Aldi store.

“Traffic turning needs to slow down to turn.

“Going into Staden Lane there is a turning lane. However, this was not provided for vehicles turning left.

“Many vehicles do not adhere to the 40mph speed limit let alone the 30mph.“Factor in there is no safe crossing place for pedestrians; it's an accident waiting to happen.”She said: “Pedestrians could be workers; school children going to the bus stop or walking to the local schools; wheel chair users; elderly; parents with prams and walking toddlers etc.. Not everyone can sprint across.

Philip Braisby Senior technician for traffic and safety for Derbyshire County Council said: “For a speed limit to be successful, it should be seen as reasonable by most drivers by reflecting the environment through which the road passes and require little enforcement attention.

“A 30mph area is seen as being built up with development in depth on both sides of the road with frequent accesses and side roads. For example, town and village centres and residential estates.

“The section of Ashbourne Road near Staden Lane does not have sufficient density of fronting properties to consider reducing its speed limit to 30mph, as none of the new properties front directly onto Ashbourne Road.

“Instead, all of the properties are reached via the access road into the new development that adjoins Ashbourne Road.

