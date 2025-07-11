Call to bring the Mycocks of Buxton together for Radio 4 show
Andy Mycock will be bringing I am Mycock to the Palace Hotel on Saturday July, 19.
He said: “I grew up in Buxton and Mycock was just a regular family surname and I thought nothing of it.
“When I moved out of the area it really hit me.
“Time and time again people do the double take and ask what my real surname is and not take me seriously and it really bothered me.
“But now I want to take back Mycock.”
Andy has done some research into the name and found there were three main families of Mycock in the High Peak and surrounding areas.
He has been working with DNA specialists and the genealogy reports say he is directly related to Solomon Mycock of Solomon's Temple fame.
“If that is not something to be proud of - I don’t know what is,” said Andy.
“For years I suffered while people laughed at me, told me I must change my name or I would be blighting future generations and it did terrible things to my mental health.
“When my sisters were sixteen years old and one day they changed their names but I never have.
“It has been a real journey of acceptance but now I see it as an advantage.
“In a world of Smith, Jones, and boring surnames, Mycock stands out and become memorable and so do I.
“And now I want to take back the power and have people laughing with me not at me.” For the last 12 months Andy, who now lives in Manchester, has been taking his comedic lecture on the road and has had sell out success.
He said: “I’m really excited about bringing my show to my hometown.
“The show has also been recently commissioned by BBC Radio 4 and I will be recording some of the Buxton show for broadcast which I am very excited about.
“I am also really keen to get as many local Mycocks at the show so we can all have a laugh together.”
For tickets visit tickettailor.com/events/mycockproductionslimited/1565305
