Call for volunteers to help Buxton’s groups and societies
The volunteer open day returns to the Pump Room on Saturday May, 11.
This will be when local groups showcase their projects and people can sign up and become a volunteer to a project which excites them.
Ben Offord, community engagement manager for the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust, said: “The town is renowned not just for its historic and beautiful buildings, but also for being one of the most friendly and welcoming places to visit with a rich cultural offering.
“Hundreds of volunteers already share their passion for the town, spreading knowledge about its heritage, taking people on tours and even serving wine in the opera house.
“Maybe you’ve always thought about volunteering, but you just haven’t acted on it? Well, now is your chance to join in.”
Buxton’s top heritage and cultural organisations are coming together for an open morning to tell you about how you can help them.
People can help Buxton realise its green potential with Transition Buxton, or take part in a centuries-old tradition with the Well Dressing team.
There will be a welcoming presence from the famous Opera House or you can connect with people to help to preserve our wonderful woodlands for future generations with Buxton Civic Association or make carnival puppets with Two Left Hands.
There will also be representatives from Two Left Hands Samba Band and for the green fingered residents of the town with a few hours to spare they could team up with the Serpentine Garden to grow vegetables.
Ben said: “Volunteers make such a difference to the activities of the Trust.
“Their passion and enthusiasm make a real difference for visitors to the Buxton Crescent Experience.
“They make friends, learn more about the history of our town and gain valuable new skills.
“There are all kinds of opportunities for all levels of skills and experience. Everyone - no matter their background - can help to keep Buxton flourishing.”
For those who who have volunteered before and would like to re-engage with the sector or are new to volunteering and would like to find out more and meet like-minded people, come to the Pump Room on Saturday, May, 11 from 10am to 12.30pm.