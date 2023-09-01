News you can trust since 1852
Register
BREAKING
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park

Call for new voices to join Chapel-en-le-Frith Ladies choir

The singers from Chapel-en-le-Frith Ladies Choir are looking for more people to join their choir as the new season starts.
By Lucy Ball
Published 1st Sep 2023, 09:18 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 09:18 BST

The new season for the choir begins on Monday September, 4 and new members are invited to come along and give singing a go.

A spokesperson for the choir said: “We are an all female choir of about 40 voices, singing in three or four sections.

“We perform a varied programme: songs from the shows, favourites from the pop, jazz and world music repertoires, early music and our talented musical director, Sam Gilliatt’s own arrangements.”The choir performs around five concerts a year and also takes part in other events such as carol singing and special celebrations.

Most Popular
Chapel-en-le-Frith Ladies choir is looking for new members. Pic submittedChapel-en-le-Frith Ladies choir is looking for new members. Pic submitted
Chapel-en-le-Frith Ladies choir is looking for new members. Pic submitted

The spokesperson said: “Choir members are of varied ages and walks of life

“We come from Chapel-en-le-Frith and the surrounding area, Buxton and villages all around. We are a friendly group and if you are new to the area, joining us is a good way of making friends. We have a social secretary who arranges a variety of activities.”

For those who would like to sing but do not know what range they can perform at the choir says there is a mentor on hand and people can try out each group until they find an area which suits them. Rehearsals are every Monday at 7.45pm to 9.45pm at Chapel Town Hall.

Anyone who is interested in joining the choir should email [email protected] or phone the group secretary, Margaret Cooper on 01298 814015.

Related topics:Buxton