The singers from Chapel-en-le-Frith Ladies Choir are looking for more people to join their choir as the new season starts.

The new season for the choir begins on Monday September, 4 and new members are invited to come along and give singing a go.

A spokesperson for the choir said: “We are an all female choir of about 40 voices, singing in three or four sections.

“We perform a varied programme: songs from the shows, favourites from the pop, jazz and world music repertoires, early music and our talented musical director, Sam Gilliatt’s own arrangements.”The choir performs around five concerts a year and also takes part in other events such as carol singing and special celebrations.

The spokesperson said: “Choir members are of varied ages and walks of life

“We come from Chapel-en-le-Frith and the surrounding area, Buxton and villages all around. We are a friendly group and if you are new to the area, joining us is a good way of making friends. We have a social secretary who arranges a variety of activities.”

For those who would like to sing but do not know what range they can perform at the choir says there is a mentor on hand and people can try out each group until they find an area which suits them. Rehearsals are every Monday at 7.45pm to 9.45pm at Chapel Town Hall.