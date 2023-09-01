Call for new voices to join Chapel-en-le-Frith Ladies choir
The new season for the choir begins on Monday September, 4 and new members are invited to come along and give singing a go.
A spokesperson for the choir said: “We are an all female choir of about 40 voices, singing in three or four sections.
“We perform a varied programme: songs from the shows, favourites from the pop, jazz and world music repertoires, early music and our talented musical director, Sam Gilliatt’s own arrangements.”The choir performs around five concerts a year and also takes part in other events such as carol singing and special celebrations.
The spokesperson said: “Choir members are of varied ages and walks of life
“We come from Chapel-en-le-Frith and the surrounding area, Buxton and villages all around. We are a friendly group and if you are new to the area, joining us is a good way of making friends. We have a social secretary who arranges a variety of activities.”
For those who would like to sing but do not know what range they can perform at the choir says there is a mentor on hand and people can try out each group until they find an area which suits them. Rehearsals are every Monday at 7.45pm to 9.45pm at Chapel Town Hall.
Anyone who is interested in joining the choir should email [email protected] or phone the group secretary, Margaret Cooper on 01298 814015.