Buxton's Zink project wins £14,000 donation from Morrison's Charitable Trust

The Zink Project, which provides a foodbank service and helps people back into employment, has received £14,100 from the Morrisons Charitable Trust. The money will go towards kitting out a new community cafe at the hub on the former cattle market, which is due to open next month.

The money is the biggest amount to be received by a group or organisation in the High Peak by the Trust and Zink project leader Paul Bohan is thrilled.

He said: “We can’t thank Morrisons enough – this is a huge amount of money and we are so grateful to them.

Zink project presented with money from the Morrisons store in Buxton. Paul Bohan ceo zink charity, Rob Harrison community champion and store manager Chris Denby.

"This money will make our dreams a reality.”

The Zink Project and High Peak Foodbank used to be based in the United Reformed Church on Hardwick Square but as more people have called on the charity’s services it needed a bigger place.

The new hub will bring together both the employment sector of the organisation and the foodbank as well as creating a new community cafe.

Paul said: “After the year we have had more people than ever are suffering with their mental health so we knew we had to do something and act fast.

"The cafe will be a great way for people to come together and meet friends again.

"For us this is the biggest change but we want it to become the focal point of this new hub for our users and the community.

"We know that having a catch up with an employment coach over a coffee is much less intimidating than sitting behind a desk.”

The money from Morrisons will enable the hub to create a cafe space and cover some of the initial running costs.

Robert Harrison, community champion for Buxton Morrisons, presented the money to the Zink project on Tuesday July 6.

He added: “It’s great to see a huge amount of money coming into the town and for such a good cause too.

"We’ve taken on several staff members who have come through the employment scheme at Zink and it’s great to see it going from strength to strength."