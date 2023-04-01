April 2023 marks the 300th birthday of John Carr of York, the architect of Buxton’s famous Crescent and Great Stables, now the Devonshire Dome.

Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust is celebrating with a heritage talk on Thursday, April 13, a Crescent cake design competition on Friday, April 21 and a ‘Birthday Ball’ in the Crescent Assembly Rooms on Friday, April 28.

In addition, St Ann’s Well, next to The Pump Room, will be temporarily amended to serve the sparkling variety of the water: a special carbonation box will be added to the pipelines from the source under the Old Hall Hotel.

The water at St Ann's well will be made sparking for the month of April to honour the 300th birthday of Buxton's most famous architect.

Ali Quas-Cohen from Vision Buxton said: “When John Carr came to Buxton, it is said he marvelled at the bubbling ‘soda water’ issuing from the well, so adding even more bubbles to the waters is thought to be a fitting tribute to commemorate this special anniversary of the man who designed Buxton’s most impressive building.”

Carr also designed the 1783 incarnation of St Ann’s Well to comply with the Enclosure Act of 1772 which declared it to be public property, ensuring a free source of water for the residents of the town.

Ali added: “As a designer of everything from assembly rooms and asylums to country houses and prisons, Carr was the most important architect in the north of England.

"As well as our Crescent, said to be his favourite, he is responsible for designing other iconic buildings such as Harewood House in West Yorkshire, Tabley House in Cheshire, Lytham Hall in Lancashire and Fairfax House in York.”

A painting of Sir John Carr, the architect behind Buxton's Crescent who's 300th birthday is this month.

Sparkling water will be served from today, April 1, and then returned to normal in May.

Other events throughout the month include a family crafts day on Tuesday April, 4 and an Assembly Rooms open day on Tuesday April, 11.

To find out about all these events in more detail please visit the Vision Buxton website on visitbuxton.co.uk/celebrating-crescent-architect-john-carrs-300th-birthday/

