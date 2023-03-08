High Peak Borough Council has announced the £3.5m restoration project to safeguard the future of the historic leisure venue is now complete.

The six-year project has been carried out in three phases.

The first two phases saw major structural repairs to the famous Octagon dome and the Central Section roof and rain water goods were also repaired.

The official reopening of the Conservatory in Buxton's Pavilion Gardens which concludes a six-year restoration project.

The third phase saw restoration work on the Conservatory.

And to mark the completion of this major project, the Council invited contractors, staff and volunteers who have worked on the project to an official opening event in the newly-restored Conservatory in the East Pavilion.

Council Leader, Councillor Anthony Mckeown, said: “It was great, alongside the High Peak Mayor, to thank some of the people who have worked to bring this most recent rejuvenation of the Pavilion Gardens to a completion.

“The beautiful surroundings of the Conservatory, and the rest of the Pavilion Gardens, are highly regarded by locals and visitors alike. We hope that the investment we’ve made in these buildings will safeguard them for many, many years to come so that they remain a special place within Buxton and the High Peak.”

The Octagon in Buxton was the first area to be restored in a £3.5m six-year long project. Pic Jason Chadwick

The Octagon shut its doors to the public in October 2015 and the repairs started in 2017 after exploratory and investigation works showed the roof of the building, which dates back to the 1870s, was dangerously unsafe.

During this time the floor was replaced, and the supporting sub-structure as well as upgrades to the mechanical and electrical plant at the complex were completed.

Heavy snowfall in the spring of 2018 pushed the completion date back several months - it was originally scheduled to reopen in March but opened in the September.

Once those works were completed interior and exterior paintwork was restored to the original colour scheme which was identified after painstaking research into paint chippings taken from fixtures and fittings.

During phase three at the North front entrance and East Pavilion, the timber window frames and central panelling were replaced along with sympathetic re-glazing.

Electric windows have been installed in the roof to aid ventilation and drainage to ensure the Conservatory remains a fit-for-purpose house for plants.

The two domes at the North entrance have been cleaned, re-painted and re-wired and had new lighting fitted. The 12 cast-iron columns and hopper heads were also hand-cleaned and re-painted in the original heritage colours.

The Council engaged contractors from the local region to work on the project including Restoration Projects from Hadfield and TAD architects from Sheffield. Gardeners from Chatsworth were also involved in the work at the Conservatory donating both their time and even some plants.

Councillor Damien Greenhalgh, Deputy Leader and Executive Councillor for Regeneration, Tourism and Leisure, said: “This has been a truly collaborative project and I’d like to thank everyone – contractors, staff and volunteers – who have played their part in it. The results speak for themselves and I’m delighted that with the re-opening of the Conservatory we can welcome people back to enjoy the whole complex inside and out.

“The Pavilion Gardens has a long and distinguished history and has been a treasured leisure venue for visitors, and Buxton and High Peak locals, for hundreds of years. The work that we’ve undertaken over the last few years means it will continue to be so for generations to come.

“Throughout this project the Council has respected the heritage of these buildings whilst making them fit for the future. It’s a project we, and all those who love this place, can be rightly proud of.”

Parkwood Leisure took over the day to day running of the buildings and facilities in the gardens from the High Peak Borough Council in 2019 while the outside space is looked after by the council.

And Paul Kelsall, Parkwood’s general manager for the site, thanked everyone who has been involved with the restoration.

He said: "It is fantastic news for all our visitors that the Conservatory has now re-opened at Pavilion Gardens after essential work was carried out over the past few months.

“This project was the final piece of a restoration plan with the Council that has covered the entire building.

“We have further plans to re-introduce a florist at the bottom of the Conservatory before Easter and we can not wait to see people visiting the fish pond again.

“This is an exciting period for Pavilion Gardens and our partners as we push on with more developments in our offering and events for 2023.”