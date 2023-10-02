News you can trust since 1852
Buxton's Pavilion Garden's Festive line up featuring The Snowman and Father Christmas

The Pavilion Gardens has a full festive line line this Christmas from breakfast with the main man to a live performance of The Snowman.
By Lucy Ball
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 12:14 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 12:14 BST
Festive line up at the Pavilion's Gardens this Christmas.Festive line up at the Pavilion's Gardens this Christmas.
Festive line up at the Pavilion's Gardens this Christmas.

For the first three weekends in December Father Christmas will be joining families in the tea rooms in the Gardens.

A spokesperson for Parkwood Leisure, which manages the buildings in the gardens said: “The whole family will enjoy a buffet style breakfast with music, colouring and a one a one on one meeting with Santa in our Tearooms.

“Every child will receive a gift from Santa!

On Thursday December, 14 there will be a special treat taking place in the Octagon at 6.30pm.

A spokesperson said: “Make it a Christmas to remember with a very special performance featuring two of the UK’s best-loved and iconic animated films, The Snowman and Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers, with live accompaniment from an outstanding professional orchestra.

“After the performance, everyone is welcome to come down to meet the musicians, see their instruments and admire their amazing costumes too.

“This magical award-winning show, set within the splendour of Buxton Octagon is ideal for the whole family to enjoy together, and is sure to create cherished memories.”

On Saturday December, 16 it will be the return of the Christmas Party Night with a two course meal and live music from Purple Cloud of Funk and DJ Scorpion. Tickets for that event start at £38.50.

Tickets for Breakfast with Santa are £6.95 for under threes, £18.95 for over threes.

Tickets for the orchestral performance of The Snowman start at £11.

All event tickets can be bought via paviliongardens.co.uk.

